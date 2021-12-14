With a two-and-a-half sack performance at South Alabama on Nov. 26, freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart etched his name into the Coastal Carolina history books, becoming the program’s single season sack leader with 12.5 sacks.

Stewart said the record, previously held by Tarron Jackson with 10, meant a lot to him.

“It just shows my growth throughout the year and me learning,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s 12.5 sacks on the year is good enough to be tied for fourth in the country, trailing the likes of Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Army’s Andre Carter II and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson – who was just selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

It’s safe to say that Stewart’s 2021 football season is going significantly better than his 2020 football season. That’s probably because Stewart didn’t play football in fall 2020 because the season was canceled in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having a shortened season in the spring, Everett High School only played two games.

“It sucked,” Stewart said.

Still, Stewart made it his mission to put in the work and make up for lost time on the gridiron.

“I was just working with my coaches from high school, working out four days a week, staying on top of my schoolwork,” Stewart recalled.

Stewart’s football journey began when he was a freshman, but his role of a consistent starter didn’t come until he was a junior, helping lead Everett to a 9-3 record. In that year, Stewart recorded 30 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hits, seven quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt and an extra the same season.

Several D-1 programs looked at Stewart, including other Sun Belt teams like Louisiana-Monroe and Power 5 schools Michigan and Syracuse. However, there was a connection at Coastal that made Stewart feel a little closer to home. Senior tight end Isaiah Likely was a teammate of Stewart’s while at Everett. Likely was a senior when Stewart was a freshman.