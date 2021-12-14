With a two-and-a-half sack performance at South Alabama on Nov. 26, freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart etched his name into the Coastal Carolina history books, becoming the program’s single season sack leader with 12.5 sacks.
Stewart said the record, previously held by Tarron Jackson with 10, meant a lot to him.
“It just shows my growth throughout the year and me learning,” Stewart said.
Stewart’s 12.5 sacks on the year is good enough to be tied for fourth in the country, trailing the likes of Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Army’s Andre Carter II and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson – who was just selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
It’s safe to say that Stewart’s 2021 football season is going significantly better than his 2020 football season. That’s probably because Stewart didn’t play football in fall 2020 because the season was canceled in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite having a shortened season in the spring, Everett High School only played two games.
“It sucked,” Stewart said.
Still, Stewart made it his mission to put in the work and make up for lost time on the gridiron.
“I was just working with my coaches from high school, working out four days a week, staying on top of my schoolwork,” Stewart recalled.
Stewart’s football journey began when he was a freshman, but his role of a consistent starter didn’t come until he was a junior, helping lead Everett to a 9-3 record. In that year, Stewart recorded 30 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hits, seven quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt and an extra the same season.
Several D-1 programs looked at Stewart, including other Sun Belt teams like Louisiana-Monroe and Power 5 schools Michigan and Syracuse. However, there was a connection at Coastal that made Stewart feel a little closer to home. Senior tight end Isaiah Likely was a teammate of Stewart’s while at Everett. Likely was a senior when Stewart was a freshman.
When Stewart officially committed to Coastal in August 2020, Stewart said Likely was the one of the first people to reach out and welcome Stewart to the program.
There were several other factors that played into Stewart’s decision to ball at the beach. Coming from Massachusetts, the weather was a big selling point.
“It can get really cold in Boston,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be able to travel and see some new stuff, new scenery.”
While Stewart was coming to Coastal to see and experience something new, the only new change to Coastal’s Black Swarm defense was the loss of senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, who declared for the NFL Draft. The Chants had also brought in two defensive line players from Power 5 schools such as Amadou Fofana from Oklahoma State and Emmanuel Johnson from Georgia Tech.
Fofana suffered a season ending injury ahead of the 2021 season, but Stewart still had to put in the work to find himself in the regular rotation. That work paid off in the second game of the season against Kansas as Stewart broke the single-game sack record, recording 3.5 sacks in just his second game of Division I football.
To this day, it still baffles Stewart how that night played out.
“It was so surreal,” Stewart said. “I had no idea what was going on or how I was doing what I was doing. Knowing something like that could happen, that’s something that I can look forward to.”
A week before Stewart’s then-record-breaking performance, he didn’t see the field much due to the type of offense CCU’s opponent The Citadel ran – the triple option. Head coach Jamey Chadwell said the freshman’s skill set couldn’t have been utilized properly that night, but knew he had something special.
“We think he’s got a chance to be really, really good,” Chadwell said.
Stewart has been on a tear in the second half of the season for the Chanticleers. After not having a sack for five straight games, he unloaded over a three-game stretch, recording 6.5 sacks, including 4 sacks on the road against Georgia Southern, breaking his own record for single-game sacks that he set less than two months prior.
“He has the ability to have a special career,” Chadwell said. “He loves ball.”
The talent that Stewart has brought to the team is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.
“He’s unreal,” senior linebacker Silas Kelly said. “He’s a beast. He’s got a special talent and he works really hard day in and day out, especially as a freshman. I can’t imagine being a huge contributor on the team when it was my freshman year and he’s done a great job handling it and picking up the defense. He plays lights out every week and goes as hard as he can in practice.”
With a sack in the loss to Georgia State on Nov. 13, Stewart tied Jackson’s record for most sacks by a Chanticleer in a single season with 10. However, that record was the last thing on Stewart’s mind following the heartbreaking loss that ultimately put the nail in the coffin for the Chants’ chance at the Sun Belt title game.
“For me, it’s all about winning,” Stewart said. “Whatever I can do to help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do. Whatever my coaches ask me to do, I’m going to do it.”
Following a sack on Jake Bentley to the end the first half against South Alabama on Nov. 26, Stewart etched his name in the record books, breaking Jackson’s single season record. The freshman would go on and record another 1.5 sacks to put him at 12.5 sacks on the year.
Those 12.5 sacks are a Sun Belt single-season record, not including a bowl game. Stewart needs 1.5 sacks in the Cure Bowl down in Orlando on Dec. 17 to surpass Troy’s Jonathan Massaquoi’s record of 13.5 in a single-season, including the bowl game.
With a bowl game in hand and potentially three more years at Coastal Carolina, Stewart can put his name in the upper echelon of NCAA Division I career leaders such as Super Bowl 50 MVP and Texas A&M star Von Miller or 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and former Ohio State talent Chase Young.
While those records are certainly something Stewart wouldn’t mind achieving, they aren’t something that he hopes for or keeps at the forefront of his mind.
“I feel like if I do what I need to do for the team, those plays are going to happen and they’re going to come,” Stewart said. “I just have to play my game.”
Stewart can certainly clear Jackson’s career record next season if this pace keeps up. However, Chadwell said while Stewart may be the next Tarron Jackson, it’s that kind of pressure Chadwell is looking to avoid putting on Stewart.
“You never really want to compare someone to somebody else, especially when they’re that young,” Chadwell said. “I think that puts a lot of burden on someone, especially with Tarron being one of our all-time greats here.”
Comparison aside, Chadwell said Stewart does remind him of Jackson.
“He definitely has the ability, he has the mindset, he comes to practice every day to get better,” Chadwell said. “They’re built different a little bit but [Stewart] has the mindset and a motor of he just wants to go out and play hard and he doesn’t quit.”
Chadwell praised Stewart’s attitude, no matter what situations may fall on him and on the program.
“I’ve never seen him not smiling,” Chadwell said. “[I’ve] never seen him not have a day where he’s just not excited being out here. For a young person, that’s pretty special.”
At 12.5 sacks on the year, Stewart has received numerous accolades on both the conference and national levels. On Dec. 2, Stewart was named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt First Team Defense and is the one of two freshmen on to be named on either the conference First Team Offense or Defense. That same day, Stewart was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, joining the likes of Ohio State standouts C.J. Stroud and TreyVon Henderson and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Stewart was one of six defensive players listed as a semifinalist and one of just two from non-Power 5 schools.
Stewart said the accolades and success he has had this season all point to a key factor – his teammates, especially the seniors.
“They have taught me so much,” Stewart said. “Even during games, they would tell me a tip and the next play is a sack. Stuff like that goes a long way.”
Stewart is not only grateful for his teammate’s in-game tips. He also appreciates the way his older teammates carry themselves.
“Character wise, they hold themselves to a high standard, so that’s something I can also look up to,” Stewart said.
Even with all the success that Stewart has had in his first year of Division I college football, he still knows there are aspects of his game that he needs to improve, particularly the run game. Prior to coming to Coastal, Brian Dohn, a scout for 24/7 Sports, said in a scouting profile that Stewart needed to work on his point of attack.
“I feel like coming in [to Coastal], I was in too much of that high school, going off the ball and just making tackles, but it’s a lot more complex at this level,” Stewart said. “I feel like I have been making strides in that aspect. Experience wise, just playing in the games helps. Practices, reps, individual drills, all that has helped improve my game a lot.”
While senior leaders such as Silas Kelly, Teddy Gallagher, C.J. Brewer and Trey Carter will be playing in their final game as a Chant in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, the program should be in good hands as Stewart has slowly been stepping into a leadership role as a true freshman.
“I feel like I’m getting there naturally just by being around these guys,” Stewart said. “It’s just going to grow on me. I feel like the coaches aren’t too worried about that, but they know that me being a leader might be a possibility on this team.”
With a win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, Coastal can secure back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014 when they were in the FCS. Stewart is hoping to carry that success for as long as he is here in Conway.
“I can only hope to keep this train going,” Stewart said. “There’s no doubt that next year, me and the guys are going keep working hard to keep Coastal on the edge of things.”
