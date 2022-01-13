The 2021 season will certainly go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Chanticleer history.
Now a tight-knit group of super seniors reflect on their careers at Coastal Carolina.
After the team's final practice in Conway before leaving for their bowl game in Orlando, many of the seniors, including Silas Kelly, sat at midfield of Brooks Stadium and reminisced about the times they had together and the experiences shared on the field, the locker room and beyond.
“That was a cool moment,” Kelly said. “That was the last time we got to play football together on the Teal Turf. It was a special moment… We sat out there for about 30, 40 minutes and just told stories about where the program was, where it’s gone and different little anecdotal things about guys that used to be there, guys we used to play with, cracking jokes and stuff, hanging out with my boys one last time.”
While 2020 was certainly special for a variety of reasons, the Chanticleers fell short of perfection, losing 37-34 in overtime to former Big South foe Liberty.
In 2021, however, the Chants redeemed themselves, pulling off a come-from-behind 47-41 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl to secure the program’s first-ever bowl victory.
“To go from nobodies, where [people were saying], ‘Hey, why are you even in FBS? Why are you making the move from FCS to FBS?’ to five football seasons later being a conference champion, a bowl champion, a top 25 team in the country, what a legacy and what a foundation,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said after the bowl game.
As the clock hit triple zeros and the Chants stormed the field, several seniors, including linebackers Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, took a pause from the celebrations to soak in what was nothing short of a roller coaster of a career.
“You want to end it right,” Kelly said postgame. “You want to get that last win under your belt and hold a trophy up. It’s an incredible feeling. I couldn’t imagine going out any other way. There’s no better end to my career here.”
Going into the 2021 season, the Chanticleers returned all but three starters on both offense and defense, including 10 out of 11 starters on defense after defensive end Tarron Jackson declared for the NFL Draft.
On the roster, there were a total of 27 players defined as a senior. The 27 seniors listed on the roster was the second-most in the Sun Belt, behind Appalachian State’s 33 seniors.
Of those 27 seniors, 13 were super seniors (sixth or seventh year seniors), seven redshirt seniors and seven seniors. Of the 27 seniors, over half of them had spent their entire time at Coastal Carolina. Out of the 13 super seniors, seven had started their careers at CCU in 2016 – the program’s final year in FCS – including team captains C.J. Brewer, Trey Carter and Kelly, along with local product Charles Ouverson out of St. James High School.
Of the Chants first-ever FBS recruiting class of 2017, five of the 25 members started and ended their careers at Coastal, with bandit Jeff Gunter transferring to North Carolina State for a brief stint before ultimately coming home to Conway. Carolina Forest product Antwine Loper was also a member of that initial FBS recruiting class.
The following recruiting class featured players that would ultimately etch their names as some of the greatest to play at Coastal Carolina. The "Heiligh-Likely" duo Jaivon Heiligh and Isaiah Likely became a dominant force with Heiligh becoming the program’s all-time leader in career receiving yards, single-season receiving yard leader and career receptions. Likely hurdled his way in the record books, becoming the first tight end in program history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards. Kicker Massimo Biscardi worked his way into second on the all-time points scored list with 299 points.
The success story of the 2021 senior class is one filled with plenty of ups and downs, with many of the downs occurring in the earlier stages of their careers.
These Chants finished their final season in FCS with a 10-2 record, both losses by top ten opponents, including a double overtime loss to a Chadwell-led Charleston Southern team before taking a job at CCU. While the team would lose standouts like running back De’Angelo Henderson and wide receiver Bruce Mapp, there was a fresh group of young talent ready to tackle the challenges the FBS level would bring.
Super senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was redshirted that year and saw all the action from sidelines. He defined 2016 season as crazy, detailing an abrupt change in his football career.
“I go from being a starter all my years in high school, started as a freshman on varsity, to not playing at all,” Brewer recalled. “It was hard for me personally at first.”
Joe Moglia, Coastal’s coach at the time, took a different approach to the "if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em" — saying, "if you can’t beat ‘em, hire ‘em." And that’s exactly what he did when he brought Jamey Chadwell on his staff in early 2017. Chadwell had beaten Moglia’s Chants in three of their four matchups. Chadwell’s hire added to the high-caliber staff with Mickey Matthews, who led James Madison to a national title in 2004, going into his second year as defensive coordinator.
Along with Chadwell, some familiar faces were brought on board to the Chants coaching staff. Willy Korn, who was under Chadwell’s tutelage at during his entire tenure at Charleston Southern, was brought on as a wide receivers coach. This would be the first of many of Chadwell’s former assistants to come to Conway over the next few years.
However, Chadwell would be thrust into a massive change in plans as Moglia would take a medical sabbatical for the 2017 season. The announcement of Moglia’s brief departure came just days before the start of fall camp. Still, the Chanticleers pressed forward.
The Chants were picked to finish last in the conference and Chadwell assured the media that wouldn’t happen. The 2017 started in emphatic fashion as Chants defeated UMass 38-28 in their season opener.
And that’s when it all went downhill.
The Chants would go on a program-record nine-game losing streak, giving up 50 or more points three separate times, including a 52-10 drubbing at home to FCS opponent Western Illinois.
“It was really a learning curve for everybody,” Brewer said.
The Chants were able to win their final game of 2017, finishing the year 3-9 and Chadwell fulfilled his promise as the Chants finished 10th in the Sun Belt.
Despite opening the 2018 season with a loss to South Carolina, the Chants responded with force, going on a three-game win streak. After dropping back-to-back games by a combined 49 points, the Chants turned things around and after a thrilling 37-34 victory at Georgia State, Coastal was one win away from becoming bowl eligible.
However, the Chants dropped their final four games, finishing the season 5-7 and coming up one-win short of bowl eligibility. The last of those four losses stung the most, falling by three points to a 2-9 South Alabama team. The three-point loss was the only loss by single digits that season.
Following to the 2018 season, Moglia stepped down as head coach and gave the reigns to Chadwell. The program began a new era and Chadwell brought on board some familiar faces. Skylor Magee, who had been with Chadwell at three different stops, was brought on as a defensive line coach. Chad Staggs, who had spent eight seasons with Chadwell at three different stops, joined as defensive coordinator.
This marked the third different defensive coordinator during the careers of players like Brewer and Kelly. Despite the ups and downs with the defense, Brewer said the constant change helped in the end.
“I may kind of hurt just trying to get used to the chemistry and the flow,” Brewer said. “However, learning different defenses, I think that really helped us. It was just a matter of buckling down and doing what you had to do.”
The Chants started the 2019 season 3-1, picking up their first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent on the road against Kansas on Sept. 7. However, the victory came with a cost as redshirt junior linebacker Silas Kelly came out of the Kansas game injured and would be forced to miss the rest of the 2019 season.
Kelly said the 2019 season was one of the toughest years of his football career.
“I’ve never really missed a season like that,” Kelly said. “I’ve been injured and I’ve missed a game here and there but never really gone through the entire year and not being able to play, not been able to help my team.”
Kelly was also a team captain in 2019 and having that title but not being able to be out there on the gridiron added to the toll.
“That was hard for me to not be out there with my teammates and lead on the field and be able to help and contribute,” Kelly said.
Kelly said he dealt with depression throughout the 2019 season, saying he ultimately began to question his football career. Despite the hardship, however, Kelly said he’s thankful for the journey that was the 2019 season.
“I was questioning my football goals and my football career what it was going to look like, what it was going to be like moving forward,” Kelly recalled. “I went through the process of going through all those things. I’m actually thankful for it because it taught me a lot about myself and I learned some lessons on how to handle adversity better. It strengthened me in that regard.”
Kelly praised his teammates, coaches, family, friends and professors for being there for him during the tough time.
“I was really blessed to be able to go to a bunch of different people and talk to them in times of need,” Kelly said. “I was able to work through a lot of those things. It was a tough time for me and a lot of those people showed up for me and I’m incredibly grateful and thankful for all of them. They’re a part of my story and my life, I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Coastal’s 2019 season was almost identical to 2018. The Chants dropped their season opener, rattled off three straight wins before dropping three straight. However, despite the losses, there was massive difference in the point differential. Aside from losses to Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette by a combined 60 points, the Chants remaining five losses were by a combined 24 points. The final two losses were heartbreakers, falling to Arkansas State in the final 35 seconds and then fumbling on what could’ve been a game-winning drive against Louisiana-Monroe in a game that would have kept the Chants alive for bowl eligibility.
From 2017 to 2019, the Chants lost 23 games by an average of almost 17 points. Since then, the Chants have lost only three games by a combined eight points.
“We’ve made a big turn in terms of our program and the ability to compete in the Sun Belt,” Kelly said. “We’re proud of that and it’s a testament to the work we put in.”
Going into 2020, the Chants added some key talent and some more familiar faces to the roster and coaching staff. Jeffrey Gunter, who had originally joined the program in 2017 but transferred to North Carolina State, returned to Conway.
Chadwell added Malcolm Dixon as a tight ends coach and Josh Miller as an outside linebackers coach. Both Dixon and Miller were assistants under Chadwell at Charleston Southern. Following in his coach’s footsteps, wide receiver Kameron Brown joined the roster from Charleston Southern. Chadwell played a vital role in bringing Brown to Conway.
“I already knew what I was going to get out of these coaches because they were all there when they recruited me at Charleston Southern,” Brown said.
Despite not being coached by Chadwell in almost four years, Brown said he’s still the same person from when they were together at Charleston Southern.
“He hasn’t changed one bit,” Brown laughed.
Brown’s addition to the roster would be one that was pivotal to the recent success of the program. While it may not have shown up on the stat sheet, Brewer said his addition certainly showed on the practice field – which of course translated to games.
“With him coming in, he helped change this team,” Brewer said. “A lot of people don’t even realize it. He was one of the main factors that, coming in with Chadwell, helped change this team, our mentality and coming in with that ‘dawg mentality’…I’m glad he came in and trusted us in taking him under our wing and show him the way.”
With the craziness that was the 2020 season, Coastal created a firestorm with their exponential rise to success. The Chants kicked off their season with a road win over Power 5 opponent Kansas behind a stellar debut start from a then-unknown quarterback named Grayson McCall. After back-to-back home wins, the Chants pulled off their first ever win over an AP top 25 opponent on the road at Louisiana-Lafayette. The victory earned the Chants the program’s first-ever AP ranking.
The Chants continued to roll, climbing to number 15 in the rankings. The Chants took the college football world by storm even more when they picked up their first-ever win over Appalachian State, putting them in contention for a possible New Year’s Six bowl.
If the season couldn’t get any crazier, Coastal’s matchup against old Big South rival Liberty was selected by College Gameday, another program first. However, Liberty was forced to cancel due to quarantine issues and number eight BYU filled the spot.
A comeback victory sealed with a goal-line stand on the final play of the game sent Conway into a frenzy as the Chants reached 10-0 on the season.
Following the game, Chadwell was overcome with emotion when talking about the seniors.
"They're deserving of these opportunities they've been creating," he said postgame, fighting back tears. "They came in when you're transitioning, a lot of challenges with that transition. A lot of challenges coming into a really good league. They got beat up and told they were no good for a long time and it was process. They could've easily left because that's what most people do."
Chadwell added he was grateful to those players could’ve left the program when things got rough but decided to stay.
"They got a special place in the coach's heart," Chadwell said.
If people didn’t know about Coastal before, the BYU game certainly changed the tide for the program.
"Everyone knows who Coastal Carolina University is now," senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said after the game.
With a thrilling last second victory over Troy, the Chants added another program first – completing a perfect regular season. While the Sun Belt title game versus ULL at Brooks Stadium, the Chants were still named as champions by the Sun Belt in order to help better navigate the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Chants were selected to take on Liberty in the Cure Bowl down in Orlando, revisiting a rivalry that was thought to be put on pause following the Flames’ COVID cancellation earlier in the year.
Prior to the 2020 Cure Bowl, it was announced that Kelly was one of three winners of the Mayo Comeback Player of the Year, along with Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey.
“It was an honor for me, honestly,” Kelly said. “I was proud to fight back from that injury and be able to come back and have a pretty good season… It was a great feeling to play football again. And to be recognized for the work I put in to get back to playing at the level I knew I was capable of, that was pretty special for me.”
While the historic season took many by surprise, it wasn’t a surprise to members on the team.
“We all saw it coming,” Kelly said. “And we were proud of the work we put in during quarantine, during offseason workouts, working out in our living rooms. We were incredible proud of the work we put in.”
Despite a comeback effort, the Chants fell to the Flames on a blocked field goal in overtime.
"In life, sometimes you can try to do everything right, work hard and do all the things and make the sacrifices and you don't quite get what you want," Chadwell said after the game.
Chadwell ensured Teal Nation that Coastal would not be a one-hit wonder and he lived up to that promise in 2021.
Coastal opened the season ranked in the preseason polls for the first-time in program history and looked prime for another perfect season after starting off the year 6-0. However, the Chants hit a roadblock on the road against Appalachian State, falling on a last second field goal.
Despite the loss, senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said the loss wouldn’t define the season.
“It’s just one game,” Gallagher said. “It counts just the same as Arkansas State or ULM.”
Coastal still had a chance to make the Sun Belt championship game but those hopes were dashed with a loss at home to Georgia State on Nov. 13.
Once again, the Chants rebounded and finished the year with back-to-back wins, eclipsing the 10-win more for the second straight season.
Leading up the final home game against Texas State on Nov. 20, super senior and captain offensive lineman Trey Carter reflected back on his time at Coastal, saying it would take some time for it truly sink in that he’s play his final game for the Chants.
“I don’t know anything other than this,” Carter said. “This has been the six years of my life so it’s definitely going to be a shock for me and the way I live.”
Carter said the 2017 season was one of the most difficult seasons of his career but the recent success is a testament to the work the team has put in and manifesting the success that he and other super seniors talked about all those years ago as freshman.
“People were laughing at you on campus and you didn’t want to wear football stuff in public,” Carter reflected. “What got us through it though was working hard and keeping our head down. We had talk about what we were going to build here when we were freshman sitting in Tradition Hall. We have always worked and put in the time and the effort and that’s what got us out of that funk.”
Carter said he has definitely seen extreme personal growth during his six years at Coastal Carolina.
“I was a child when I came here,” Carter said. “I was 18 from a little town in Alabama. There were 31 seniors in my graduating class. To me, this was a huge city when I pulled up. I’ve seen a whole new part of the world and I think it’s definitely changed my philosophy on life and the way I see things since I’ve been here. I’ve just grown as a man and I’ve seen the way I respond to certain things and the way I act is definitely a lot different from when I first came here and I’m definitely thankful for everyone that’s been a part of it.”
Carter has one of the most intriguing stats in college football. Carter has started every single game of his career at Coastal, which has amassed to 63 total games dating back to his redshirt freshman year.
Carter was filled with emotion following the Chants historic 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl down in Orlando on Dec. 17, running around and hugging everyone in sight.
Leading up to the bowl game, Chadwell was asked what he has learned about himself as coach through these seniors since joining the staff in 2017. After taking a moment to think, Chadwell used the age-old phrase ‘don’t judge a book by its cover.’
“We might not look a certain way. We might not look like traditional FBS players, etc. but when a a group of people buy into each other and they believe in each other and they believe in what they’re doing, unbelievable things can happen,” Chadwell said. “And I think that they showed you that.”
Chadwell dug deeper, sharing a personal story about how everywhere he has been, from Division II schools North Greenville and Delta State to Charleston Southern and now Coastal, he was told the way he operates a football program just won’t work.
“I’ve been told that ever since,” Chadwell reflected. “This won’t work. This won’t work. And to see a group of young people believe into that and buy into that and to change the whole trajectory of a program that was making a move to FBS and a struggle with that and to where the program is now, I think they taught you to believe in anything.”
Chadwell added the Coastal Carolina football Class of 2021 has certainly taught him to forgo doubt and believe in yourself.
“No matter if nobody believes in you, if you believe in yourself, good things can happen and I think that’s what they taught me,” Chadwell said. “And they’re a direct result of that. I have no doubt every one of them is going to be successful.”
Chadwell also praised his coaching staff that have also stuck with him through his journey as a coach. Of the 10 assistant and postion coaches under Chadwell, seven of them followed him to Coastal from Charleston Southern.
“We’ve been together a long time, in a lot of different ways, and for us to build a program and take it to level that it is together, that means a lot to me,” Chadwell said, getting emotional. “We were nobodies. You’ve never been at this level. You can’t win, you can’t do all this, we hear those things all the time. The thing about the coaches is they believe in each other and they believe in what we do. To see the rewards of their hardwork and the sacrifices we do, that means a lot.”
The only coach on Chadwell’s staff that predates the current head coach is offensive line coach Bill Durkin, who joined Joe Moglia’s staff in 2014.
Chadwell also shared his thanks to CCU for taking a chance on him and his staff.
“They believed in us when not a lot of people did,” Chadwell said. “I’m thankful we can reward the university with the last couple of years with what we’ve been able to do on the field but to also bring an impact to Coastal.”
During the postgame press conference in Orlando, Chadwell, fighting back tears, held up his signature visor with the Chanticleer logo.
“That’s a brand nationally now,” Chadwell said proudly. “Everyone knows what a Chanticleer is now. Three years ago, four years ago, maybe not as much but everybody knows what that is and this senior class and this football program has been a big part of why that’s recognized. And I’m thankful to be a part of that.”
Since the bowl game, several key players have announced their decision to enter the NFL Draft or have signed with agents. Running back Shermari Jones was one of the first to announce his decision to enter the draft, followed by senior tight end Isaiah Likely. Likely along with Bandit Jeffrey Gunter have already received invites to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, the program’s career leader in receiving yards and receptions, along with the single season receiving yard record, has signed with an agency ahead of the draft.
The day after the Cure Bowl, placekicker Massimo Biscardi announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
While the Chants may be losing some critical players from this past season, there are some big names returning for 2022, including quarterback Grayson McCall, cornerback D’Jordan Strong and defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart, who set the single-season sack record as a true freshman. The Chants also will be bringing in their highest rated recruiting class in program history.
With tougher opponents on the horizon such as Army and Virginia in 2022 and the addition of James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion to the Sun Belt in the following season, Kelly has faith that those that are called to be leaders for the Chants will proudly answer.
“I don’t think there’s really much I need to say to them,” Kelly said. “They’re going to do a great job with the team. I will say this, though. Play for your teammates. Play for your brothers. They all know how to lead. They’ve been incredible leaders since they got here. Grayson, D’Jordan, Jerrod [Clark], they’re all great leaders naturally and I don’t think there’s much that I’ve gotta tell them in terms of passing the torch. I think we’re in a good spot in terms of a leadership standpoint moving forward.”
