The 2021 season will certainly go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Chanticleer history.

Now a tight-knit group of super seniors reflect on their careers at Coastal Carolina.

After the team's final practice in Conway before leaving for their bowl game in Orlando, many of the seniors, including Silas Kelly, sat at midfield of Brooks Stadium and reminisced about the times they had together and the experiences shared on the field, the locker room and beyond.

“That was a cool moment,” Kelly said. “That was the last time we got to play football together on the Teal Turf. It was a special moment… We sat out there for about 30, 40 minutes and just told stories about where the program was, where it’s gone and different little anecdotal things about guys that used to be there, guys we used to play with, cracking jokes and stuff, hanging out with my boys one last time.”

While 2020 was certainly special for a variety of reasons, the Chanticleers fell short of perfection, losing 37-34 in overtime to former Big South foe Liberty.

In 2021, however, the Chants redeemed themselves, pulling off a come-from-behind 47-41 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl to secure the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

“To go from nobodies, where [people were saying], ‘Hey, why are you even in FBS? Why are you making the move from FCS to FBS?’ to five football seasons later being a conference champion, a bowl champion, a top 25 team in the country, what a legacy and what a foundation,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said after the bowl game.

As the clock hit triple zeros and the Chants stormed the field, several seniors, including linebackers Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, took a pause from the celebrations to soak in what was nothing short of a roller coaster of a career.

“You want to end it right,” Kelly said postgame. “You want to get that last win under your belt and hold a trophy up. It’s an incredible feeling. I couldn’t imagine going out any other way. There’s no better end to my career here.”