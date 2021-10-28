Coastal Carolina is looking to rebound Thursday versus Sun Belt East Division foe Troy following a heartbreaking loss on the road to Appalachian State.

“We got a very challenging game coming up,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said Monday during a weekly press conference.

While Chadwell said the team didn’t play its best in key situations during last Wednesday’s loss, he has liked what he has seen in practice leading up to Thursday’s matchup with the Trojans.

“We’ve learned from it this week,” Chadwell said. “We’re going to have to play really well this week to win a game.”

Despite the Chants suffering their first loss of the season, the team remained in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Coastal, now 6-1 on the year, dropped 10 spots, coming in at 24, ahead of BYU.

Coastal and BYU round out Week 9’s AP Top 25 poll as the sixth and seventh non-Power 5 programs to be ranked in the Top 25. The seven non-Power 5 programs ranked this week is the most so far this season. While there was debate on whether or not the Chants would fall from the rankings, many felt that the Chants staying in the Top 25 is a sign of much-deserved respect after what the program and other Group of Five programs have done over the past few seasons. However, it wasn’t something that Chadwell had paid much attention to.

“We obviously lost one game but I hope what people are realizing is that we lost a game at a tough place against a really tough opponent and more people realize how good our league is,” Chadwell said. “Hopefully, that’s the case. We’ll see what happens.”

If the past two matchups between these two programs is any indication as what to expect on the gridiron Thursday night, fans should be treated to another classic of Sun Belt East Division foes battling it out.

While the Chants no longer control their destiny in getting to the Sun Belt title game, the team still has plenty to fight for and every game for the remainder of the season is critical.