ORLANDO | For the first time in program history, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are bowl champions after a thrilling 47-41 victory over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

The Chants scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes to overcome an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and secure the historic win.

“Our team never gives up,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They believe in each other. For them to come up short last year in this game and to have the opportunity to look like it was going to go the other way and find a way to win, it says a lot about their character and who they are. I’m proud to be their head coach.”

While redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall was named the MVP of the Cure Bowl, sophomore Brayden Bennett had a stellar performance on the ground, rushing for 108 yards on just six carries, half of which were touchdowns.

“After looking at it, I didn’t give him the ball enough,” Chadwell said. “I need to give him the ball more. He was tremendous when he was out there.”

The Chants and the Huskies traded scores throughout the night, with no lead growing into the double digits for either side. Coastal’s first lead came early in the second quarter when Chadwell made a gutsy call to go for it on fourth down and 5 at the Northern Illinois 40. With some misdirection by the wide receivers, Aaron Bedgood was left wide open and easily scampered in for six, giving the Chants a 13-10 lead.

Late in the first half, penalties kept Northern Illinois alive as a roughing the kicker flag on fourth and 10 and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Huskies into excellent field position and extended their lead to eight thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rocky Lombardi to Miles Joiner with 1:12 to go in the half.

“The first half wasn’t clean,” Chadwell said.

Coastal was able to get a field goal back at the end of the first half, trailing 24-19 at the break.