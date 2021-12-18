ORLANDO | For the first time in program history, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are bowl champions after a thrilling 47-41 victory over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.
The Chants scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes to overcome an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and secure the historic win.
“Our team never gives up,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They believe in each other. For them to come up short last year in this game and to have the opportunity to look like it was going to go the other way and find a way to win, it says a lot about their character and who they are. I’m proud to be their head coach.”
While redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall was named the MVP of the Cure Bowl, sophomore Brayden Bennett had a stellar performance on the ground, rushing for 108 yards on just six carries, half of which were touchdowns.
“After looking at it, I didn’t give him the ball enough,” Chadwell said. “I need to give him the ball more. He was tremendous when he was out there.”
The Chants and the Huskies traded scores throughout the night, with no lead growing into the double digits for either side. Coastal’s first lead came early in the second quarter when Chadwell made a gutsy call to go for it on fourth down and 5 at the Northern Illinois 40. With some misdirection by the wide receivers, Aaron Bedgood was left wide open and easily scampered in for six, giving the Chants a 13-10 lead.
Late in the first half, penalties kept Northern Illinois alive as a roughing the kicker flag on fourth and 10 and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Huskies into excellent field position and extended their lead to eight thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rocky Lombardi to Miles Joiner with 1:12 to go in the half.
“The first half wasn’t clean,” Chadwell said.
Coastal was able to get a field goal back at the end of the first half, trailing 24-19 at the break.
The Chants came out swinging to start the second half, going 75 yards in five plays, capped off with a 27-yard touchdown pass from McCall to Isaiah Likely that gave the Chants a 26-24 lead. Likely finished with seven catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Likely surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards on the night, the first tight end in CCU history to accomplish that feat.
Once again, the teams traded touchdowns, including a 60-yard scamper by Bennett. However, after the Huskies took a 38-33 lead with three minutes to go in the third, the Chants went three and out and it looked as if the Huskies were going to capitalize and extend their lead into double digits.
Enter chaos.
The Chants managed to force a field goal out of the Huskies, making it 41-33 with under 12 minutes to go in the game. Likely once again found the paydirt from 40 yards out but the Chants couldn’t tie things up on the two-point conversion, leaving it 41-39 Huskies with 9:07 to play.
Coastal’s Black Swarm defense came up with a massive fourth down stop that Bennett took full advantage of, going 34 yards on the ensuing play to make it 47-41. While that would end up being the final score, there would be even more drama to get to that point.
Once again, the Black Swarm defense came up in a major way as super senior Silas Kelly, in his final game as a Chanticleer, forced a fumble at the Northern Illinois 43 and teammate Tre Pinckney scooped up the loose ball with 3:21 remaining.
Chadwell praised Kelly and the perseverance of the linebacker.
“He’s fought through so much adversity and for him to make the plays that he did and then make that play, that was a huge play,” Chadwell said. “That’s the type of leader that he is and the type of player that he is and he didn’t give up and made a huge play for us there. You just can’t say enough about him.”
Kelly was just happy he could help the team.
“We needed something,” Kelly said. “We needed a momentum shift and I was trying to do everything I could for my team.”
On the ensuing drive, a bad snap forced the Chants to take a seven-yard loss and eventually punt, giving the ball back to the Huskies with less than two-and-a-half minutes to go. The Chanticleers nearly had a chance to end the game early but the Huskies converted a fourth-and-4 with a 23-yard pass from Lombardi to Cole Tucker.
The Huskies continue to creep down the field and converted another fourth down from the Coastal 8 with two seconds left in the game. However, sophomore cornerback and Orlando native Manny Stokes Jr. kept Miles Joiner in bounds and the clock continued to roll and ultimately it triple zeros, sending the Coastal Carolina bench into a frenzy.
“You know what, Manny is a talented individual that if he would ever learn how to be consistent, he’s as good as they can be,” Chadwell said. “But being back home in Orlando, he had a different look in his eye this week. I think he wanted to play special in front of his home crowd and he played a lot and did well.”
The bowl victory is the first in Coastal’s 19-year history as a football program and avenges a 37-34 overtime loss to former Big South rival Liberty in last year’s Cure Bowl. In the postgame news conference, Kelly reflected on his years in Conway and how rewarding it was to go out the way he did Friday night.
“You want to end it right,” Kelly said. “You want to get that last win under your belt and hold a trophy up. It’s an incredible feeling. I couldn’t imagine going out any other way. There’s no better end to my career here.”
McCall was named the MVP of the Cure Bowl, finishing with 315 yards passing to go with four touchdowns, but he praised his team's effort.
“This is a team effort, this is a team award,” McCall said. “I don’t think I played my best game and my teammates helped me forward and this is a team award for sure.”
The path to get to Friday night was nothing short of arduous. Chadwell gave a special shoutout to his coaching staff. Many of them had followed him from Charleston Southern to Coastal in 2017.
“We’ve been together a long time, in a lot of different ways, and for us to build a program and take it to level that it is together, that means a lot to me,” Chadwell said, getting emotional. “We were nobodies. You’ve never been at this level. You can’t win, you can’t do all this, we hear those things all the time. The thing about the coaches is they believe in each other and they believe in what we do. To see the rewards of their hard work and the sacrifices we do, that means a lot.”
Chadwell also shared his thanks to Coastal for taking a chance on him and his staff.
“They believed in us when not a lot of people did,” Chadwell said. “I’m thankful we can reward the university with the last couple of years with what we’ve been able to do on the field but to also bring an impact to Coastal. That’s a brand nationally now. Everyone knows what a Chanticleer is now. Three years ago, four years ago, maybe not as much. But everybody knows what that is and this senior class and this football program has been a big part of why that’s recognized. And I’m thankful to be a part of that.”
The 47 points in a bowl game is the second most in a postseason game for the Chants, the most coming in the first round of the 2013 FCS playoffs with a 48-24 win over Bethune-Cookman. The victory was also a second win over a team from the MAC, defeating Buffalo earlier this season. The Chants were winless against MAC teams going into the 2021 campaign.
Coastal Carolina finishes the historic season with an 11-2 record, achieving back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.