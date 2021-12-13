Coastal Carolina returns to bowl season with a chance of redemption as the Chanticleers will play Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Friday.

The Chants are hoping to leave Orlando with a trophy after falling short in overtime against long-time rival Liberty in the same bowl game last year.

For the first time since the team's FCS days, the Chanticleers return to the postseason in back-to-back years, bringing a sense of excitement to campus and the community.

“I think the excitement level is tremendous,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue in a press conference Wednesday. “Number one, to be in the postseason is always a privilege and a thrill for your program. That’s a big piece of why you do what you do.”

Hogue said the return to normalcy for bowl games where teams get to experience nearly a full week of bowl festivities at their bowl location is a plus, too.

“We were in a truncated situation because of COVID and the protocols,” Hogue said of last year's bowl game. “Our team wasn’t in Florida very long. There wasn’t a lot of practicing going on…You essentially got into town, got situated, went to the stadium and played the game and we were back out.”

That situation isn’t the case this year as Coastal will be in Orlando for four days, participating in a variety of media events throughout the week as well as getting the opportunity to explore the city.

“We’re glad that everything is going back to normal with the bowls,” said senior defensive lineman C.J. Brewer. “Going down there for four to five days so that we can enjoy this last little minute together. We’re all happy that we can get back into the Cure Bowl again and just get down there and enjoy it together.”

Both teams are expected to arrive in Orlando on Tuesday afternoon. The teams will practice Wednesday morning and after a press conference, it's off to Universal Studios for the day. The next day, the teams will take part in a community service event with the U.S. Hunger Project by packing food for those in need. Following that, the teams will then take part in a pep rally at Universal CityWalk, which will feature a Battle of the Bands.