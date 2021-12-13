Coastal Carolina returns to bowl season with a chance of redemption as the Chanticleers will play Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Friday.
The Chants are hoping to leave Orlando with a trophy after falling short in overtime against long-time rival Liberty in the same bowl game last year.
For the first time since the team's FCS days, the Chanticleers return to the postseason in back-to-back years, bringing a sense of excitement to campus and the community.
“I think the excitement level is tremendous,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue in a press conference Wednesday. “Number one, to be in the postseason is always a privilege and a thrill for your program. That’s a big piece of why you do what you do.”
Hogue said the return to normalcy for bowl games where teams get to experience nearly a full week of bowl festivities at their bowl location is a plus, too.
“We were in a truncated situation because of COVID and the protocols,” Hogue said of last year's bowl game. “Our team wasn’t in Florida very long. There wasn’t a lot of practicing going on…You essentially got into town, got situated, went to the stadium and played the game and we were back out.”
That situation isn’t the case this year as Coastal will be in Orlando for four days, participating in a variety of media events throughout the week as well as getting the opportunity to explore the city.
“We’re glad that everything is going back to normal with the bowls,” said senior defensive lineman C.J. Brewer. “Going down there for four to five days so that we can enjoy this last little minute together. We’re all happy that we can get back into the Cure Bowl again and just get down there and enjoy it together.”
Both teams are expected to arrive in Orlando on Tuesday afternoon. The teams will practice Wednesday morning and after a press conference, it's off to Universal Studios for the day. The next day, the teams will take part in a community service event with the U.S. Hunger Project by packing food for those in need. Following that, the teams will then take part in a pep rally at Universal CityWalk, which will feature a Battle of the Bands.
“You get the flavor of what being in a bowl is all about and what bowl season is all about,” Hogue said.
CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said last week the team was already preparing for their trip to Orlando.
“They’ve already checked the weather and the weather looks great down there,” Chadwell said.
Throughout much of the season, bowl projections across numerous media outlets had the Chanticleers projected to stay right in Conway and play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium. Hogue said around the first weekend in December, the team had an idea of where they were going, but some games still had to be played.
“You really don’t know for sure until the championship games have been completed and you get that phone call either late on Saturday night of the championship weekend or obviously Sunday morning,” Hogue said.
Hogue said the possibility of playing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl was there as it is one of five in the tie-in bowls affiliated with the Sun Belt Conference.
“I think there’s more of an elaborate part that goes into how these situations get determined,” Hogue said. “We rely a lot on the conference and we also rely a lot on ESPN events. They’re the owner of the Myrtle Beach Bowl and they’re also involved with 16 bowl events across the county. It really opens the system up to a myriad of possibilities.”
Chadwell said it didn’t matter where the Chants ended up.
“We were going to be excited wherever we went,” Chadwell said. “It’s our second bowl game and truly our first real experience.”
Along with practice, the Chants will have several opportunities to go sight-seeing through the city, including a visit to Universal Studios. Senior offensive lineman Trey Carter knows he and the team are going to embrace their inner child that day.
“I’m sure people are going to be acting like they are 8 years old, walking around with their Mickey Mouse ears and everything,” Carter said. “It’ll definitely be something we’ll remember.”
There have been plenty of historical moments and calls to Coastal Carolina football history. While fans may remember the very first game in 2003 against Newberry to a win over #1 James Madison in 2005 to FCS playoff appearances and victories, there is one moment in history that has eluded the Chants since their arrival in FBS in 2017 – a bowl win.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in a short period of time,” Hogue said. “We have a proud tradition and this is one more thing that we can add to that trajectory. We can add that to the list of things we’ve accomplished and certainly we want to go further than that. When you look at what is simmering right now in terms to a possible College Football Playoff expansion, that only works in our favor.”
Coastal Carolina will kick off against Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 17.
