Jeffrey Gunter dreamed of making it to the NFL since the age of five.
“He’s sacrificed so many things,” said Jennifer Gunter, Jeffrey’s mother. “He’s not one of those kids that go out and party.”
While her son did have a childhood, his primary focus was football, she said.
“He wanted to make sure he was getting better,” Jennifer Gunter said. “He was in sixth grade and going to a trainer. Other kids were out just playing in the backyard but he was so dedicated on honing in on his craft that that’s what he wanted to do. In addition to football season, he went there three times a week. Yes, it took him awhile to grow into everything but that’s how dedicated he was growing his craft.”
That dedication has led the now-redshirt senior to become one of the most dominant forces in the Sun Belt and arguably all of college football.
Coming into the 2021 season, Jeffrey Gunter has received a handful of first team all-conference nods from the conference and a few other media outlets. The preseason recognition for the defensive end from Raleigh comes after a season that saw him record 58 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
In his three years playing for the Chants, he made a name for himself on the gridiron and has etched his name into the record books at CCU, putting himself in the top ten of both career and individual season records such as tackles for loss, sacks, yards from sacks and yards from tackles for loss.
The defensive end's journey to the top has been a long and arduous one. Coming out of high school, Jeffrey Gunter only had one Division I offer, which he received toward the end of his senior year.
“They took a chance on a little kid that nobody else really would,” Jeffrey Gunter said.
He had switched from an inside-the-box safety/linebacker position to defensive end but the problem that many schools, especially Division I, had with Gunter was his weight.
“I was like 190 pounds and no D1 school would look at me at a [defensive] end,” Gunter said. “They gave me an opportunity, man, and I appreciated it.”
In his first two years, Jeffrey Gunter played in all 24 games. While he only started once in 2017, he eventually started all 12 games the following season. That 2018 season would be a breakout year for Gunter as he racked up 49 tackles to go with 14 tackles for loss — good enough for second in the CCU record books for single-season record for tackles for loss. His 66 yards from those tackles for loss puts him in fourth. His efforts in 2018 earned him the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Following the 2018 season, Gunter decided to transfer out of Coastal following the program’s second consecutive losing season. Gunter landed on Syracuse, signing with the Orangemen in February 2019.
“Syracuse was just a great fit,” Gunter said. “The defense they were running at the time, I loved the coaching staff. I wanted to go up north and see something new.”
However, never played a single down for the Orange after learning of some problems happening at home.
“Not a lot of people know this but my mother was going through a divorce at the time and it was stressful on her and she really couldn’t take care of the kids as best as she wanted,” Jeffrey Gunter said. “I remember her calling me crying at the end of the season and how she was having such a tough time.”
Gunter then decommitted from Syracuse before spring practice started in early March and was given the opportunity to join North Carolina State, which was not even 15 minutes from where he grew up.
While he did have to sit out a year due to the NCAA transfer rules, being at NC State allowed Gunter to be there for his mother and his younger brother and sister.
Jennifer Gunter said that it was bittersweet to have her son come home as the divorce was not amicable.
“I didn’t want him to leave,” Jennifer Gunter said. “He felt like he needed to kind of come and be with me, not necessarily with me, but just because of everything that was kind of going on behind the scenes.”
During the year he was home, Jennifer Gunter said she was incredibly appreciative of the sacrifice her son made for her and that the two constantly met and talked.
“I feel kind of bad on that sense because, as a parent, you never want the burdens of your issues on your children,” she said. “You never want them to feel those burdens no matter how we attempt to hide them from them so just definitely thankful and grateful that he wanted to consider and think about me during his time when he’s supposed to be enjoying school and life and things like that.”
As Jeffrey Gunter took care of his family, he also took the time to take care of himself.
“Man, I don’t tell a lot of people this, but I struggled with depression pretty much my whole life,” Jeffrey Gunter said. “I’ll tell you what man, when I was at NC State, it really saved my life.”
Gunter said that while he never was diagnosed with depression, he suffered from the symptoms and started going to therapy while at NC State.
“It changed my outlook on everything and it just allowed me to become a more happier person,” Gunter said. “I’m thankful, man. NC State, that time, that therapist, everything she talked to me about, it really changed how I was thinking about football. It made me love the sport again. It allowed me to get a lot of stuff I was holding on to as a child off my shoulders.”
At a time where people are working to break the stigma of mental health, especially among student athletes, Jeffrey Gunter said that even if it’s not therapy, everybody needs someone to talk to.
“Therapy allowed me to do that, man, and I’m just thankful everyday for the time I had at NC State,” he said. “I know it didn’t work out as far as football but it saved my life.”
As a nurse and a mother of a student-athlete, Jennifer Gunter said she preaches the importance of taking care of your mental health to her kids.
“Even though one day is stressful, it doesn’t determine the rest of your days,” Jennifer Gunter said. “So before you go to sleep, even if it’s a shower, so to speak, wash that off and begin again a clean slate, a clean pallet and then wake up the next day and make it the best day you can make it. I tell him, yes things in life come to discourage you, but you have to find positivity in things like friends.”
Despite not seeing any action in 2019, Jeffrey Gunter said that he gained confidence in him and his game.
“I held my own and I really loved practice,” Gunter said. “I learned a lot and studied as much as I could from guys that were there.”
One of those teammates is current Washington Football Team member James Smith-Williams.
“I was attached to his hip,” Gunter said. "Everything he did, I did.”
After that season, Jeffrey Gunter wanted to make sure that his mother was alright before he ultimately decided to re-enter the transfer portal. Once that assurance was given, Jeffrey Gunter was back on the market.
And while he was getting offers from Division I programs such as Vanderbilt, UNC and Temple, there was only one program he wanted to go to — Coastal Carolina.
Coming from a small family, Gunter felt that the teammates at Coastal were legitimately his brothers.
“They couldn’t be any closer if we were blood,” Gunter said. “When I had the opportunity to come play with them again, it was a dream come true. I couldn’t turn it down.”
Senior teammate C.J. Brewer said that when Gunter decided to return to Coastal, they welcomed him back with open arms.
“It’s a blessing to get him back,” Brewer said.
Brewer said that while it was upsetting to see Gunter leave after the 2018, he understood that things like teammates transferring is a part of life, adding that Gunter was still family.
“He’s still one of our brothers,” Brewer said. “We still loved him, still talked to him.”
And while Gunter was top dog during his sophomore season in 2018, he said that he was placed when he got to the bottom of the depth chart and worked his way into the starting lineup for 2020.
“They did not give me anything,” Gunter said. “I worked my ass off. I made sure they noticed me. It was like I was freshman all over again. I wasn’t given a thing.”
But for Gunter, it didn’t feel like work.
“It just felt like hanging out with the homies again,” Gunter said. “Everything worked out for the best.”
The best certainly seemed fitting after the historic season that Coastal Carolina had last season, with a perfect regular season, Sun Belt championship trophy and the program’s first ever bowl game appearance.
And despite the heartbreaking loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl, Gunter said there were moments throughout the season that showed how special last year’s team really was — starting with the team’s first-ever win over a Top 25 program at Louisiana-Lafayette thanks to a game-winning field goal by Massimo Biscardi.
“I knew we had a bunch of talent before the season but I think once that kick went in at ULL, I was like ‘OK, we got something special here’,” Gunter said. “ULL, for me, was like that point where we were like ‘OK, we’re like that. We’re the team to beat now.’ And then we just went in with a chip on our shoulder. Ever since then, it’s been history.”
Some of that history includes the team’s first-ever win over Sun Belt kings Appalachian State and the Game of the Year against BYU, which was featured on ESPN’s flagship show College GameDay.
“They were all three great moments but if I had to rank them, I’m going BYU then App then ULL,” Gunter said. “And the reason I say that, nobody gave us a shot [with BYU]. I don’t think anybody thought we were going to win that game except for the people in Conway and like true fans of ours. But even some of our fans were like ‘I don’t know, Zach Wilson.’ It just felt good that we could prove that we could play with the best of the best.”
It was Jeffrey Gunter’s strip sack of Jacob Free that sealed a perfect regular season and set up a second date with Louisiana. However, due to a positive COVID-19 test within CCU’s program, the 2020 Sun Belt title game was canceled and the teams shared the title — something that Gunter doesn’t want to do in 2021.
“When they told us that we weren’t playing, I cried,” Gunter said. “We wanted to play them more than anything. The co-championship ring is cool but this year, I want that championship ring.”
Going into the 2021 season, Coastal returns 19 out of 22 starters from the previous season and 10 out of 11 on the defensive side of the ball.
Coastal defensive coordinator Chad Staggs said that they were excited to have Gunter return to the team.
“He’s a great young man,” Staggs said. “He’s a great player. He’s a lot like Tarron Jackson. A lot of people talk about his athletic ability but he’s probably even a better person. He’s the leader of this group and he’s obviously super talented.”
With all the talent that returned to the Surf Turf for 2021, along with a stellar freshmen class and a few Power 5 transfers, it still seems it wasn’t enough for the Chants to be ranked inside the top 20 after finishing 2020 at 14. Gunter said that he’s not sure what else the Chants have to do to earn respect.
“Maybe a New Year’s Six bowl and win it,” Gunter said. “If we win a New Year’s Six bowl, I think they’ll give it to us. I appreciate the ranking. It’s going to be going up pretty soon, just know that.”
When it comes to him personally, Gunter said that he wants to improve his ability and become one of the best defensive players in the country. He also wants to make some more history at Coastal.
“I want to beat Tarron’s records,” Gunter laughed. “I’m not letting him slide, I’m beating all his records. I know he’s the sack leader but that’s about to change pretty soon. That will mean more than anything to me, to beat Tarron’s record … I just want to be cemented as the best Coastal players in history and show everybody that I can play. That’s really what I want to do. All the accolades and stuff, I know that will come. I’m not focused on that. I just want to prove to everyone that I can play.”
Gunter does have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 but said he’ll start thinking about that decision at the end of the season.
“My phrase that I use with him is listen to your gut,” Jennifer Gunter said. “I hope that he has a spectacular season. The success of Coastal Carolina continues on and he can come out and be a first round draft pick. That is my hope, my dream for him. But if it is not his time, only God above knows when that time is.”
Coastal Carolina opens the 2021 regular season with The Citadel on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
