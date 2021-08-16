Jeffrey Gunter dreamed of making it to the NFL since the age of five.

“He’s sacrificed so many things,” said Jennifer Gunter, Jeffrey’s mother. “He’s not one of those kids that go out and party.”

While her son did have a childhood, his primary focus was football, she said.

“He wanted to make sure he was getting better,” Jennifer Gunter said. “He was in sixth grade and going to a trainer. Other kids were out just playing in the backyard but he was so dedicated on honing in on his craft that that’s what he wanted to do. In addition to football season, he went there three times a week. Yes, it took him awhile to grow into everything but that’s how dedicated he was growing his craft.”

That dedication has led the now-redshirt senior to become one of the most dominant forces in the Sun Belt and arguably all of college football.

Coming into the 2021 season, Jeffrey Gunter has received a handful of first team all-conference nods from the conference and a few other media outlets. The preseason recognition for the defensive end from Raleigh comes after a season that saw him record 58 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

In his three years playing for the Chants, he made a name for himself on the gridiron and has etched his name into the record books at CCU, putting himself in the top ten of both career and individual season records such as tackles for loss, sacks, yards from sacks and yards from tackles for loss.

The defensive end's journey to the top has been a long and arduous one. Coming out of high school, Jeffrey Gunter only had one Division I offer, which he received toward the end of his senior year.

“They took a chance on a little kid that nobody else really would,” Jeffrey Gunter said.

He had switched from an inside-the-box safety/linebacker position to defensive end but the problem that many schools, especially Division I, had with Gunter was his weight.

“I was like 190 pounds and no D1 school would look at me at a [defensive] end,” Gunter said. “They gave me an opportunity, man, and I appreciated it.”