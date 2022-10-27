Michael Moukdarath became Carolina Forest’s head coach two days before the start of the girls volleyball season.
Stressful? Of course. Seamless? Absolutely.
“I really care about these girls,” said Moukdarath, who served as an assistant on the team last year under former head coach Connor Cooper. “I have a connection with them.”
That bond has led the Panthers to a 21-4 record, a region title and the third round of the 5A playoffs. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Panthers, who went 25-6 last year, posted an undefeated mark in region play and reached the third round.
But the third round is the deepest Carolina Forest has ever made it in the playoffs. The team hopes to change that tonight when they host Lexington.
“It would be awesome,” Moukdarath said of making program history.
The match begins at 6 p.m.
Led by six seniors, the team just won its seventh straight region title.
“These girls just don’t stop,” Moukdarath said. “They hustle. They want it.”
One of those seniors is setter Kayla Watts, who notched her 1,000th assist this fall.
For Watts, continuing the streak of region titles was important. But it would mean more to snap another streak — getting past the third round.
“It would mean the world to me,” she said.
