Carolina Forest put together, by anyone’s measure, a successful 2022 season. The Panthers were 8-5 and reached the third round of the 5-A state playoffs.
The question is whether they can do that again or go even further.
Panthers coach Marc Morris has a different perspective and one he actually holds to every season.
“Every year is just a new year,” Morris said. “I know it's a cliche, but it really is. Even though you’ve got returning players, you’re starting all over again, making sure you're doing things right.”
For the Panthers, that means once again playing a challenging non-region schedule for starters.
“We played five teams last year that made either the state finals or semifinals,” Morris said.
Among the non-region teams that’ll be playing in 2023 are reigning 4-A state champion South Florence, 2-A runner-up Oceanside Collegiate and 4-A semifinalist Summerville.
Whew.
“Our non-region schedule will hopefully prepare us for our region schedule and we’ll see what happens in the playoffs,” Morris said.
Leading the Panthers this year are three key players - senior tailback Kalil Johnson, senior cornerback Jamauri “Jam” Davis and junior safety Charles McCray. To illustrate their importance, all three will play on both sides of the ball when needed.
“We expect a lot out of these guys,” Morris said. “If they don’t play well, we’re going to have a hard time and they know that.”
Johnson will be the feature back since last year’s leading rusher, Zion Gilbert, transferred to South Florence. He ran for 451 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.
Davis had a pair of interceptions and made 46 tackles. McCray had an interception, sack and 19 tackles.
The biggest change for the Panthers will be at quarterback since Scotty Saylor graduated and is now at Coastal Carolina. Saylor had a stellar 2022 season, good enough to earn him a preferred walk-on offer at Coastal. His replacement is last year’s backup, Ethan Hamilton.
And that has Morris feeling confident.
“Scotty was a great quarterback and I don’t want to shortchange him at all,” Morris said. “He did a lot for our program and he changed it a little bit. We threw the ball more than we have in the past. If we had lost Scotty last year, Ethan would have stepped in and played. He's a leader and he’ll do a lot of good things on the field, too.”
Hamilton saw limited action last year, completing 3 of 5 passes for 8 yards while running 7 times for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The top two receivers are senior Finn Mahood and junior Hayden Soles. Manhood caught 7 passes for 112 yards last season. With his length at 6-foot-3, Davis - a former receiver - could be a weapon. Senior Lawson Barnes, junior Joe Ober and sophomore River Thayne will see action at tight end.
Morris has always been a believer that games are won or lost in the trenches, and he thinks that is a strength of his team.
“We played a lot of young guys on the offensive and defensive lines last year,” Morris said. “We expect them to help us out.”
Leading the way is senior left tackle Phil McLean. And he really stands out. McLean is an imposing 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. McLean picked up his first college offer from North Greenville in April. Since then, UNC-Pembroke has made him an offer.
The left guard is 6-foot-2, 280-pound junior Tyler Deen. At center is 6-foot-3, 275-pound Braxton Ratleff. The right guard is 6-foot, 230-pound junior Jonathan Buffon. The right tackle is 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior Christian Huynh, who is moving over from the defense.
Davis, who has several college offers, and McCray anchor a strong defensive secondary. They’ll be joined by senior safety Jordan Sandiford and junior cornerback Zayveon Winns. Sandiford had 17 tackles last season.
“We did the same thing last year like we did with the line - played a lot of young guys,” Morris said.
Anchoring the defensive line is senior nose guard Ty’Reke Livingston, a three-year starter. The 6-foot, 312-pounder made 41 tackles last season. Joining him on the line are senior Errol Ximines Jr. and junior A.J Palmer. Ximines was a force last season with 71 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery. Senior John Principe will also play on the line.
The linebackers in Morris’ 3-4 scheme are senior Johnathan Rivas and sophomore Braylin Fernandes on the inside, with senior Ryker Roberts and junior Joe Dial on the outside. Rivas had 51 tackles and a sack last season. Roberts had 22 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.
Returning at kicker is senior J.J. Chadick, who can be a real X-factor for the Panthers. Chadick is reliable on field goals and has good range.
“J.J. is the best kicker I’ve ever had,” Morris said. “What a great kid who cares about our team. If we get inside the 30, we expect to get at least three points.”
Perhaps even more important is Chadick’s ability to produce touchbacks, which is not commonplace in high school.
“If you can make them start at the 20 and have to go 80 yards, that's a big deal in high school football,” Morris said.
The Panthers open the season on Aug. 18 at West Brunswick.
