For three and a half quarters, the Carolina Forest Panthers had their way against the No. 1 South Florence Bruins Friday night.
But a couple of costly mistakes by the Panthers gave the Bruins just enough momentum to take the game away in the waning minutes of the game.
Friday night’s battle proved that “records don’t mean a thing” when the game is on the line. On paper, the game should have been a one-sided affair for the Bruins — but somebody forgot to tell the Panthers that. The Panthers took a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter with perhaps the biggest non-region upset of the year looming.
But a fumbled snap on a punt play by the Panthers with 8:39 left in the game turned into a 60-yard touchdown run the other way for South Florence who took a 15-14 lead after the two-point conversion. The touchdown began a 23-point surge in the final quarter for the Bruins.
Just 23 seconds later, however, Panther quarterback Ethan Hamilton broke loose on a 68-yard dash to the end zone. With a successful two-point conversion, the Panthers jumped back ahead 22-15.
This brought the huge home crowd to its feet again in the see-saw battle.
The Bruins marched down the field on their next drive, scoring on a 26-yard TD run and again notching a two-point conversion, taking the lead back 23-22 with 6:45 left in the game.
The touchdown seemed to bring new life to the Bruins defense who stopped the Panthers for losses on two plays then scored on a pick 6 interception with 5:09 left in the contest. The PAT made it 30-22 which turned out to the final score.
In the first half, the Panthers dominated on the ground behind the rushing of senior running back Kalil Johnson and some timely throws by Hamilton. Hamilton scored first on a short keeper giving the Panthers their first lead of 7-0 with a minute left in the first quarter.
As time expired in the first quarter, Bruins receiver/back Jayden Sellers broke a 70-yard touchdown run, tying the score at 7-7 going into the second quarter.
With 8:47 left in the second quarter, Hamilton hit receiver Finnian Mahood on a 13-yard strike in the back of the end zone to lead the Panthers to the 14-7 halftime lead that would hold up until the fourth quarter.
Except for Sellers one run, the Panthers defense stifled the highly touted Bruin offense to just 60 yards in the first half.
Panther head coach Marc Morris said he could not be any prouder of his team’s effort Friday night. For the third time this season, the Panthers battled a highly ranked team down to the wire before falling.
Morris said he couldn’t find fault with any aspect of his team’s effort against the top-ranked Bruins.
“We’ve got to be able to finish all four quarters,” Morris said. “We’ve got to find a way to get them over the top. This team is very good and I’m positive we’re going to.”
Next week, the Panthers are on the road to Goose Creek to take on the Stratford Knights.
