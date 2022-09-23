Carolina Forest will enter region play with some momentum, while North Myrtle Beach completes non-region play still seeking answers in a rebuilding year.
In the final non-region game for both teams, the Carolina Forest duo of quarterback Scott Saylor and receiver Nathan Schuessler was lethal, connecting on seven passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 49-21 win over the Chiefs.
"That was the goal, I was hoping for that," Schuessler said of his 200-yard receiving night. "I believe in the plan we made this whole week, I knew we could do it. I trust in my coach, I trust in Scotty and that was just the goal I set for myself."
Saylor completed 15 of 21 passes for 281 yards and two TDs, added 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Carolina Forest (3-3) won its second straight game after dropping three straight to quality opponents in Summerville, Oceanside Collegiate and South Florence. The Panthers rebounded with a 17-14 win over Stratford last week to enter region play .500.
"I think we can take this momentum and continue winning and winning and taking back the region," Schuessler said.
The Chiefs fell to 1-4 entering play in Region 6-4A, with their lone win against West Brunswick in Week 3.
Saylor entered the game completing nearly 72 percent of his passes for 1,053 yards, while Schuessler had 21 receptions for 360 yards and four scores.
Carolina Forest raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Saylor hit Schuessler for a 12-yd TD pass that followed a 40-yard Schuessler reception on the drive. Reynardo Parks returned a fumble 10 yards for a score following a sack of Chiefs quarterback Chance Hall by Parks and Bryson Johnson.
North Myrtle Beach held the Panthers to consecutive three-and-out possessions in the second quarter to set up short fields inside the Panthers’ 45, resulting in a pair of Abraham White scores.
White scored on a 5-yard run after Hall completed a 20-yard pass to Kaden Gore and gained 12 yards on a run in the short 37-yard scoring drive.
NMB pulled within a point midway through the quarter on a 10-yard White TD catch. A two-point conversion pass forced by a high snap fell incomplete.
Carolina Forest led by eight points at halftime after Saylor scored on a 24-yard run and the Panthers blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half.
The Panthers opened up a 15-point lead on the first possession of the second half. Saylor and Schuessler connected on a 43-yard pass to the NMB 9, and Zion Gilbert scored from there on a tough interior run.
Quavious Draughn scored on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to push the Panthers’ advantage to 35-13.
Hall hit Gore for a 68-yard touchdown pass and Landon Cloninger for a two-point conversion with 5 minutes to play for NMB.
But Bryson Johnson scored on a 31-yard run and Demarcus Craft scored on a 45-yard reception after accepting a Saylor pass near the line of scrimmage in the final 3 ½ minutes for the Panthers.
Carolina Forest has an off week before facing Conway.
“We play a lot of good teams,” Panthers coach Marc Morris said. “I just feel these non-conference games are just practice games for conference play, and we’re going to try to put our kids in the best situation as we can as far as competition. . . . You want to be winning going into a bye week and heading into conference play, no doubt.”
The Chiefs, who returned just three starters this season, got 81 yards rushing from DeQuan Durham, 95 yards receiving from Gore and 131 yards and two touchdowns passing from Hall.
They head to Wilson next week.
“I’m proud of these kids. I’m starting to see more and more fight out of them,” Chiefs coach Greg Hill said. “The more they play, the more they get used to the atmosphere and they seem to be coming around. They’re taking our coaching. So I’m looking for good things to come. I’m looking for them to go down there and compete and have a chance to win that game.”
