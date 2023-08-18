Simply put, Myrtle Beach's Friday night season-opening game against Camden was a difficult one.
In front of a spirited crowd at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Camden put together a clinical 43-0 win against the Seahawks to kick off the 2023 football season.
The Seahawks entered the game fully understanding Camden’s ability to be dominant, and not just at the 3A level. After Friday's matchup however, it's safe to say the Bulldogs might have exceeded expectations.
Camden was nearly flawless, using a balanced offensive attack and big plays on defense to run away with Friday’s opener.
“It’s disappointing,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said after the game. “We didn’t play well at all in the second quarter and that was difficult to watch at times… But I still love this football team. We’re going to continue to grind and get better.”
The first half of Friday night’s game told the full story on an evening where Camden took full advantage of the inexperience of Myrtle Beach starting quarterback, junior Gibson Goodroe. The Bulldogs defense was relentless, forcing five turnovers — four interceptions — over the first 24 minutes of play.
Camden standout junior defensive back Jo Jo Crim had two of those interceptions, helping the team to short fields and dominant time of possession numbers in the first half.
“At any level of football, you can’t turn the ball over like we did tonight and expect to win the game,” Wilson said, highlighting his team's first-half struggles.
Camden’s dominance on defense was the difference-maker early, but senior quarterback Grayson White made his presence known plenty on Friday. He tossed for nearly 200 yards in the first half and accounted for three touchdowns by halftime.
White connected for multiple passes over 20 yards on the night, stretching the field and out-pacing the Seahawks defense.
“I hate to say it, but we kind of expected this,” Camden head coach Brian Rimpf said of White’s play on Friday. “We feel like he should be a player of the year [candidate]... He did such a great job with the ball tonight. We had a bunch of guys touch the ball. It all always starts with the quarterback and tonight, Grayson White did a great job.”
Camden took control of Friday’s game out of the gate and never let up. The Bulldogs took the wind out of Myrtle Beach’s sails on a lengthy third-quarter drive, one that ended with White’s third rushing touchdown of the night. It put the stamp on the Camden win, one that was earned in dominant fashion.
Rimpf said his defense’s emphasis on forcing turnovers was intentional, a welcomed sight to begin the season.
“We told our defense that they were going to have some of those opportunities tonight,” Rimpf said. “Myrtle Beach likes to throw the ball. And sure enough, we had them. We won the turnover battle and therefore won the game.”
On the Myrtle Beach side, there’s little time to sit and regroup. Next week features a fairly significant road game — a trip to Conway for an August rivalry game.
As Goodroe and other young Seahawk standouts prepare to bounce back after a loss for the first time in their careers, Wilson says there will be a clear emphasis on togetherness.
This Seahawks team, he believes, is still built for the long haul.
"The biggest thing is that we have to believe in each other and continue to work,” Wilson said. “Fortunately, we’ve been a part of some teams in the past where we didn’t start great early in the year and then we played for championships at the end. We have to believe in each other and continue to get better.”
Next Friday’s Myrtle Beach at Conway game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.