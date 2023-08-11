The town of Aynor is excited for this fall.
Granted, the town is always ready for football season. That’s pretty much a given. But this year, as other programs ended the school year with notable athletic success — including Aynor softball’s state championship win — there’s a readiness for football season that feels just a notch higher.
For Jason Allen’s team, they’re ready to provide the Friday night entertainment.
Some things are different this year — a new starting quarterback and changes on defense — but one thing remains the same: the Blue Jackets will be chasing the 3A crown relying on a physical style of football.
“The first thing for us this year is going to be belief. We’re asking these kids to 100 percent believe in what we’re doing,” Allen said when asked about what his primary message to his team is going into the season.
“But most importantly, the thing we’re going to hang our hat on is being the most physical team in the state. God gave us that. That’s our talent and that’s our strength. We’re going to bring people into our world, make them play our style of ball.”
Last year, Aynor went 6-5 with three wins in the region before dropping a first-round playoff game on the road against Crestwood. The team battled injuries, including a blow to starting senior quarterback Daniel Stanley, which caused a significant hurdle on the offensive side of the football.
This year, Aynor will look to get past the first round of postseason action with a new signal-caller: senior quarterback Rivers Johnson.
Johnson was the team’s leading vote-getter when it came time for the Blue Jackets to name team captains. A two-way standout who also commands the defense, he’s poised for a breakdown 2023 campaign.
Allen says everyone around Johnson feels his leadership presence — in many ways.
“It’s just his presence, man. I don’t know what it is about tall people, but they tend to command respect,” Allen said with a laugh. “He’s the biggest kid on the team. He’s the fastest kid on the team. He has the best arm on the team. He’s probably our best secondary guy and maybe our best tackler. That’s big when you’re all of those things.”
The Aynor head coach says Johnson, who is also a standout baseball player, has been learning the art of commanding the program and taking on the “extras” that come with being the team’s leader.
After all, he’s the small-town starting quarterback. And call it cliche, but in Aynor, that role is quite significant.
“When we held a youth camp, I told him that the kids who were coming weren’t coming to see me. They were coming to see him,” Allen said. “And I told him that he had to be ready to embrace that. Everybody is watching, and that’s going to be the biggest thing for him… just having poise and leading when there’s a little bit of adversity.”
Johnson will be helped in the backfield by starting tailback Cole Johnson, another senior who appears prepared to have a breakout season in the Blue Jackets game plan.
Allen says the offense will continue to have significant levels of unpredictability. That’s not uncommon for an Aynor offense.
But with Johnson in the backfield — even with Aynor’s ability to be creative with touches — there’s a fair certainty that he’ll be seeing plenty of rushing opportunities early and often.
For the senior back, his expectations are high.
“With us right now, if we keep remaining on top of the details, we’re going to be a pretty dominant team this year,” Johnson said.”
There are plenty of new wrinkles around this Aynor program that will be fascinating storylines to track as the team approaches its region schedule.
Can it keep Johnson — a two-way standout — healthy at quarterback to keep the offense moving in the right direction?
Will the defense’s newer focused approach to rushing the quarterback create havoc for opposing offenses?
And then, there’s the reality that Aynor is going to very much be Aynor — physical, to-the-point and difficult to prepare for.
Allen and his staff know there will be changes. But there’s also confidence around the Blue Jackets program that things will be up to standard once Aug. 18 — opening night — rolls around.
It’s Aynor football, and it’s what everyone in town is gearing up for.
“We’re going to try to put our hand in the ground and we’re going to come at teams for four quarters,” Allen said. “That’s just who we are.”
