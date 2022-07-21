The drill itself was borderline ridiculous.
A mix of leapfrog, London Bridge and a trust fall.
In groups of three, Myrtle Beach football players had to hurdle one teammate, then crawl under the bowed body of a second, then get into position to keep the progress going in a straight line, some 30 yards down the beach. If the jumper doesn’t get high enough, someone’s getting kicked in the back or head. If the player arching his body doesn’t provide a big enough tunnel, things can get awkward in a hurry.
Over the course of 65 minutes Thursday morning, Seahawks strength and conditioning coach John Sedeska doled out drills that seemed to make sense, but then also a few, like this one, that drew plenty of laughs.
It was another reason just shy of 60 Myrtle Beach varsity players showed up to the field house before 7 a.m.
Beach days can have that effect.
“Every week, they ask, ‘When are we going to the beach?’ or ‘Are we going to the beach Thursday?’” Seahawk coach Mickey Wilson said near the end of the session that took place just off the 39th Avenue North beach access.
“It just breaks up the monotony of being in the weight room. That gets a little old sometimes. It’s good to come out here. The kids enjoy it. It’s a great atmosphere. There’s a lot of good training out here. There’s a lot of good resistance in the sand.”
As much as quick-twitch muscle fibers can benefit from this type of training, Thursday’s enthusiasm was about something else. It was the final day of the offseason conditioning program, an oft-grueling process that proves how big of a misnomer the “offseason” tag really is for any team.
As St. James’ Tommy Norwood - a man with nearly four full decades of head coaching experience - said earlier this week, the days of extended breaks and picking it back up in August are long gone.
For many, the two longest periods of team inactivity are the December holiday break and the dead period mandated by the South Carolina High School League that officially runs from Monday through Thursday of next week (although most teams locally give players a full week off).
By the time the second semester starts each January, the vast majority of football programs are already well into their weight room routines, if they ever stopped. That bleeds into spring camps and combines, then official spring practices in May, then passing leagues and 7-on-7s and linemen skill sessions in June and July. In Horry County, the nine coaches all have fairly regimented lifting schedules, typically four days a week, with slight adjustments here and there for the aforementioned specific events.
While every program in the state now has a weight room that makes its predecessors of the 1980s and 1990s obsolete - not every school has beach access points within a mile of their home base. That sets Myrtle Beach apart from even fellow Horry County programs North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James, three programs that require transportation to get to the sand.
It’s why Myrtle Beach takes advantage most Thursdays during the summer.
The Seahawks varsity is expected to be dressed and ready by 7 a.m., and after a leisurely walk past Ashley Booth and Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Sedeska’s first job of the day is to lead the team run to Oak Street, up to 35th Avenue, across Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard and then to the walkway to the beach at 39th Avenue North - a total of nine-tenths of a mile.
On Thursday, Wilson and assistant coach Jamie Snider trailed the group in Seahawk One, with new assistant Wes Yale, a former player, taking his own wheels.
Shoes and socks were tossed on the walkway, and after a quick stretch led by senior Jake Doty, Sedeska took back over.
Using nothing but 16 sun-faded cones and the sand under his players’ feet, the strength coach ran his guys through a litany of drills that included sprints, bear crawls, jump squats, push-ups and even a “rescue” session where one player has to fireman carry a teammate out of the water.
Yes, the weight room has its advantages. But so, too, does being so close to the beach.