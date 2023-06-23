Now in its 12th season in Horry County, the Beach Collegiate Baseball League has a simple marketing strategy: baseball at the beach.
The college summer league, owned and operated by former University of Maryland standout Sean Lomas, regularly draws anywhere from 250-300 college baseball players each year to host in Myrtle Beach.
That trend has continued this year, as the BCBL is running a 10-team league to kick off the summer at the Grand Park Athletic Complex at the Market Common. This year, the league is hosting about 250 student-athletes, some coming as far as Colorado to play by the coast.
“Some of these kids have never been to a beach at all,” said Lomas, who has been the commissioner of the league since it began in 2012. “When they come and get to experience Myrtle Beach, it’s pretty cool for them. That’s an area where a lot of our kids give great feedback…
“This year I had two kids from Illinois come in and they told me that this was the first time they had ever been to a beach in their life. That’s pretty crazy, and it’s fun to hear stories that kids are appreciative to be able to not just come play baseball, but also to enjoy the beach at the same time.”
The BCBL kicked off on May 30 and will host its championship on June 28, offering a month of the summer to college athletes looking to continue their seasons after their college conference tournaments end.
Lomas mentions parity and competitive games as the league’s primary goal in terms of the on-field product, but says he’s seen one trend emerge more than anything else over the years — recruiting opportunities.
Many athletes competing in the BCBL play at junior colleges and two-year schools. With the league taking place at the start of the summer, it provides athletes a chance to collect more game film and time in front of other college scouts.
“With college baseball and the transfer portal being the way it is today, you have so many guys in limbo when it comes to where they’re going in the fall,” Lomas said. “Times have changed. Guys used to know where they were going ahead of time, but that’s really out the door now. We’re trying to give them an opportunity to get their reps, but also to put them in front of other coaches during their games and during our scout day.
“Of all things, that’s something we really try to pride ourselves on.”
Over the course of the last five seasons, the league has hosted athletes from as far away as Japan and Australia.
The draw, other than the on-field action? Spending a month in Myrtle Beach.
Area high school coaches have been supportive of the league and have allowed it to host games on their fields — Myrtle Beach and Conway being two of the programs who have hosted BCBL competition in 2023.
“It gives the players a good feel of the area when they come to town," Lomas said. "It’s a different aspect, because they’re seeing places like Conway and Myrtle Beach and any other fields we might have to use. It gets them more acquainted with where they are. They get to play at these beautiful fields, and especially the kids who are traveling from afar, they’re really happy to play on surfaces like that.”
The league will continue to host regular season games at Myrtle Beach and Conway throughout this week before the playoffs begin on June 23. More information can be found at beachcollegiatebaseball.com.
For Lomas, not only does he want to see his 12th season in Myrtle Beach finish strong, but he hopes the platform of baseball at the beach can continue to lead to further opportunities for the league’s athletes.
“We’ve had so many guys have success over the years,” Lomas described. “You get to see guys move up the charts and use this as a stepping stone for them moving forward… that’s become the really fun part of the league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.