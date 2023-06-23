Now in its 12th season in Horry County, the Beach Collegiate Baseball League has a simple marketing strategy: baseball at the beach.

The college summer league, owned and operated by former University of Maryland standout Sean Lomas, regularly draws anywhere from 250-300 college baseball players each year to host in Myrtle Beach.

That trend has continued this year, as the BCBL is running a 10-team league to kick off the summer at the Grand Park Athletic Complex at the Market Common. This year, the league is hosting about 250 student-athletes, some coming as far as Colorado to play by the coast.

“Some of these kids have never been to a beach at all,” said Lomas, who has been the commissioner of the league since it began in 2012. “When they come and get to experience Myrtle Beach, it’s pretty cool for them. That’s an area where a lot of our kids give great feedback…

“This year I had two kids from Illinois come in and they told me that this was the first time they had ever been to a beach in their life. That’s pretty crazy, and it’s fun to hear stories that kids are appreciative to be able to not just come play baseball, but also to enjoy the beach at the same time.”

The BCBL kicked off on May 30 and will host its championship on June 28, offering a month of the summer to college athletes looking to continue their seasons after their college conference tournaments end.

Lomas mentions parity and competitive games as the league’s primary goal in terms of the on-field product, but says he’s seen one trend emerge more than anything else over the years — recruiting opportunities.

Many athletes competing in the BCBL play at junior colleges and two-year schools. With the league taking place at the start of the summer, it provides athletes a chance to collect more game film and time in front of other college scouts.

“With college baseball and the transfer portal being the way it is today, you have so many guys in limbo when it comes to where they’re going in the fall,” Lomas said. “Times have changed. Guys used to know where they were going ahead of time, but that’s really out the door now. We’re trying to give them an opportunity to get their reps, but also to put them in front of other coaches during their games and during our scout day.