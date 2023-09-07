Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Leopard’s Chase Golf Links will reopen Friday morning with new greens, improved drainage in bunkers and other improvements.
The 7,155-yard Tim Cate design in Sunset Beach, N.C., closed in early July for the renovations despite being one of the two newest public golf courses on the Grand Strand, having opened in 2007.
Only the Founders Club at Pawleys Island, which opened early in 2008 as the rebuilt Sea Gull Golf Club, has opened more recently.
Leopard’s Chase had been one of just five remaining area courses with bentgrass greens, but its L93 bent was changed to TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass.
Bent is a cool-weather grass that tends to become stressed in the summer heat, so the once prevalent grass has been replaced nearly universally in the Myrtle Beach market with varieties of ultradwarf Bermuda, a warm-weather grass.
In addition to the greens, “we did some bunker restoration, primarily improving drainage, and used sod to address some higher profile weak areas in approaches and collars,” said Ocean Ridge Plantation director of marketing Bill Long in an email.
Leopard’s Chase is one of the four “Big Cats” courses at Ocean Ridge Plantation.
