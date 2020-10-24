The Blue Jackets’ game plan was simple: run the ball.
And Ahmad Gerald did just that, notching multiple touchdowns in a monster performance for the running back as Aynor defeated Loris 45-26 Friday night to hand the Lions their first loss of the season.
“Every night it can be a different guy for us,” Aynor coach Jason Allen said. “It just happened to be Ahmad tonight.”
The unsung heroes of the night, though? That was the squad’s offensive line.
“They're the one blowing the holes open,” Allen said. “Ahmad, obviously, he's a freight train, so nobody wants to tackle him.”
The first half was a back and forth.
Within minutes of the first quarter, Gerald found the end zone to give the home team the lead.
Loris responded with a connection between quarterback Brice Faircloth and wideout Ridge Kidder, though, to make it a one-point contest.
Not long after, the Lions followed that up with a fumble recovery from Cameron Faircloth, who took the ball all the way past the pylon.
But Aynor wasn’t unsettled.
In the second quarter, Gerald scored again, and the Blue Jackets went for an onside kick they ended up recovering.
“It changed the whole complexion of the game,” Loris coach Greg Mance said.
Gerald added yet another touchdown to give his team a small cushion, and the Blue Jackets pulled away en route to their victory.
“Our style is just physical,” Allen said. “It really kind of wears on you. It kind of takes your heart after a while.”
Mance, who was defeated for the first time as the Lions’ head coach, praised his opponent.
“The best team won,” he said. “They're just a well-oiled machine. We didn't have any answer for them.”
