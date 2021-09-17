After nearly a month without a game, the Aynor Blue Jackets put a stomping on Hannah-Pamplico Friday night — one week before they are set to face one of the state’s best Class 3A teams.
The Blue Jackets routed the Red Raiders 43-6.
Aynor’s star running back Ahmad Gerald filled in as quarterback as the team’s normal signal caller, Garrison Gasque, was one of five players in COVID-19 quarantine.
Gerald scored two touchdowns for the Blue Jackets.
“I told [Gerald], I said, ‘Hey man, you’re going to play quarterback. I may even let you throw it,’” Aynor head coach Jason Allen said. “And he said, ‘Coach, I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do.’”
The Blue Jackets cruised the entire night.
In the first quarter, Gerald scored the first touchdown, with Daniel Stanley adding another just minutes later. By the end of the opening quarter, Aynor led 14-6.
Gerald scored his second touchdown in the second quarter with 7:35 to go, putting the Blue Jackets up 20-6.
A standout play of the night was when Daniel Stanley threw a 24-yard pass to Dawson Johnson for a touchdown in the second quarter.
About 54 seconds before halftime, Aynor’s Wyatt Cody ran in a 10-yard touchdown, but the extra point was no good.
Aynor scored once in the third quarter with about 4:10 left on the board, and then capped the game off with a safety.
Despite the lopsided result, Allen complimented Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson.
“They had a great scheme we hadn’t seen,” Allen said, adding the teams played a pre-season scrimmage. “I thought our guys responded. And I was just very proud of the effort, proud of our defense. It’s tough to stop people … so I was just very proud of them.”
The team’s last meeting with Hannah-Pamplico was in 2013, which resulted in a win for the Blue Jackets.
Aynor’s first and only game of this season was against Lake View on Aug. 21, where they pulled out a 52-36 win.
Allen’s message to the team tonight: “We just want to be who we are and play four quarters.”
Allen said he doesn’t think the team lived up to that against Lake View.
“I thought our offense played well, our defense had some breakdowns,” he said.
Next week, the Blue Jackets face Dillon — that is if enough players are healthy to dress out.
Dillon beat Loris 47-13 Friday night.
Allen hopes to have everyone back in a week.
“When you play somebody like Dillon, you've got to have all hands on deck,” he said. “I just pray that nobody goes home and everybody stays healthy. Health is obviously first — but we want to get them all here and see what we can do.”
