A missed two-point conversion by Orangeburg-Wilkinson allowed the Aynor Blue Jackets to hang on for the win Friday night and advance to the second round of the lower-state playoffs.

The Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 16-14 at home, thanks to two touchdowns by quarterback Garrison Gasque.

A highlight of the night was Gasque’s interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

“It’s a good feeling,” Gasque said after the game. “It’s not every day you get to say you played your last home football game. It means a little more to me this time. It means a lot to me every time, but it means a lot to me this time.”

Aynor’s defense was solid throughout the night, forcing Orangeburg-Wilkinson to turn the ball over on downs often — something Aynor coaches touted at the end of the night.

Aynor coach Timmy Lee filled the shoes of head coach Jason Allen after Allen was suspended for two games for being ejected Oct. 15 at Loris. Allen will return to the field for the second round of the 3A playoffs.

“It was a tough-fought game,” Lee said. “We knew that they were going to be tough and we knew if we were going to let them hang around it was going to be all the way to the end like that. Our defense played their brains out tonight. Offense struggled a little bit, but we got what we needed to do done. As for my first playoff win, that was exciting.”

Just moments before Gasque’s interception in the fourth quarter, Aynor’s Cade Lewis made a third-down sack that kept the crowd on their feet the rest of the game.

“[Lewis] had that big sack that pretty much sealed the deal,” Lee said.

As for Gasque, “he is a true Aynor player all the way around,” Lee said.

“When he’s not getting it done running the ball, he asks to block," Lee said. "How many quarterbacks are wanting to do that?”

Allen, who was not in attendance during the game, congratulated the team on the field at their post-game huddle.