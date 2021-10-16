Aynor head coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion following the Blue Jackets' 30-18 road win over region foe Loris Friday night.

“The word of the week was adversity,” Allen said. “Every time we come to this field, it’s always a battle. After everything they went through tonight, it makes you proud as a coach.”

The Blue Jackets capitalized on a turnover on downs from Loris’ first possession, going 79 yards and ending the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Gerald to go up 8-0 with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Lions were able to force two fumbles in the second quarter, taking the second back 30 yards for a touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Loris’ defense kept the Lions within striking distance for much of Friday night.

As the first half came to a close, things started to get tense. The Aynor coaching staff was frustrated with some of the calls and decisions towards the end of the second quarter. As the Blue Jackets took a knee to take the game to halftime, Allen attempted to talk with the officials but was ultimately ejected.

With Loris having so much momentum, Allen told his coaching staff to go back to the basics.

“[Loris] started blitzing a lot and I just told them let’s just do what we do,” Allen said. “We stayed true to it and it got us where we were.”

Loris’ momentum carried them into the second half, as the Lions defense was able to force another fumble and Jackson Graham found Duke Bellamy for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 12-8 lead.

“We fought for 48 minutes,” Loris head coach Greg Mance said. “We battled and competed.”

The touchdown would kickstart a ruckus third quarter as the Blue Jackets responded with a touchdown by Adam Graham to give them a 16-12 lead.

On the ensuing drive, it looked as if Aynor had the Lions right where they wanted them with a third and 15 at the Loris 29 yard line. La’Tontray Knox had other ideas as the sophomore burst around the corner and went 71 yards to retake the lead for the Lions midway through the third quarter.