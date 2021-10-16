Aynor head coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion following the Blue Jackets' 30-18 road win over region foe Loris Friday night.
“The word of the week was adversity,” Allen said. “Every time we come to this field, it’s always a battle. After everything they went through tonight, it makes you proud as a coach.”
The Blue Jackets capitalized on a turnover on downs from Loris’ first possession, going 79 yards and ending the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Gerald to go up 8-0 with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Lions were able to force two fumbles in the second quarter, taking the second back 30 yards for a touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Loris’ defense kept the Lions within striking distance for much of Friday night.
As the first half came to a close, things started to get tense. The Aynor coaching staff was frustrated with some of the calls and decisions towards the end of the second quarter. As the Blue Jackets took a knee to take the game to halftime, Allen attempted to talk with the officials but was ultimately ejected.
With Loris having so much momentum, Allen told his coaching staff to go back to the basics.
“[Loris] started blitzing a lot and I just told them let’s just do what we do,” Allen said. “We stayed true to it and it got us where we were.”
Loris’ momentum carried them into the second half, as the Lions defense was able to force another fumble and Jackson Graham found Duke Bellamy for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 12-8 lead.
“We fought for 48 minutes,” Loris head coach Greg Mance said. “We battled and competed.”
The touchdown would kickstart a ruckus third quarter as the Blue Jackets responded with a touchdown by Adam Graham to give them a 16-12 lead.
On the ensuing drive, it looked as if Aynor had the Lions right where they wanted them with a third and 15 at the Loris 29 yard line. La’Tontray Knox had other ideas as the sophomore burst around the corner and went 71 yards to retake the lead for the Lions midway through the third quarter.
As the Blue Jackets drove down the field on the following drive, they were assisted by two critical personal foul calls against the Lions.
“We’d tackle them and here come a flag and they said someone pulled his helmet off and then hands to the face and I mean, you don’t question the calls,” Mance said. “We just got to be better disciplined.”
Still, the Lions had a chance to shut down the Blue Jackets with a third down and 12 at the Loris 34 yard line. Blue Jackets quarterback Garrison Gasque had other ideas as he found Gavin Kirby for a 34-yard touchdown pass to give Aynor the 24-18 lead at the 1:47 mark in the third quarter.
“That was awesome. That was a big play,” Allen said.
Much like how penalties hurt Loris on the go-ahead touchdown by Kirby, they would do the same on the offensive side of the ball as a false start on 4th and 6 forced the Lions to punt to start the fourth quarter.
“We jumped offsides too much,” Mance said. “We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties that extended their drives.”
Loris still had a chance to steal a win as the Lions defense found themselves with a big fourth down and 2 at the Aynor 16 with a little over nine minutes to go in the game. The Blue Jackets were able to convert and began their march down the field.
Adam Graham seemingly finished off the Lions with a 28-yard touchdown run to make it 30-18 with five minutes to go in the game.
“Their size and physicality just wore on us,” Mance said.
After the two teams traded punts, there was still a small glimmer of hope for the Lions.
The Lions put together a decent drive, getting just outside the red zone with less than 25 seconds play – plenty of time for a Hail Mary and a chance to recover an onside kick. But four straight incompletions are what slammed the door shut on what would’ve been a crucial region win for the Loris.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Lions, putting them at 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in Region VII-3A. Loris is now third in the region standings. The Lions will play their final game of the season, for now, next Thursday at Kingstree. Looking ahead to that potential final regular season game, Mance said the team has made progress.
“We’re a much better team than we were at the beginning of the year,” he said. “You can’t question our kids' effort tonight. They battled for 48 minutes.”
Kickoff for Loris and Kingstree is set for 7 p.m.
As for Aynor, the win improves the Blue Jackets to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. The victory secured second place and at least one home playoff game in November. But Allen isn’t looking that far ahead.
“Right now, it’s just about Aynor, man,” Allen said. “I always tell them it’s about who we are. It’s about how we play, not who we play. We’re just going to keep getting better.”
Aynor travels to Lamar on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
