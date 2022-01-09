It has been a season of streaks for the Aynor boys basketball team.
After opening the year with four straight losses, the Blue Jackets flipped the script, racking up four straight wins. Now, Aynor is turning it’s current losing streak into a positive as Blue Jackets prepare for region play next week.
Head coach Greg Scott said where the Blue Jackets fall short in talent, they make up for in unity.
“This is not necessarily our most talented team,” Scott said. “This is probably the team that we have that’s played the best together.”
Following a 43-point loss to St. James on Jan. 5, Scott said these games only help the team for what’s ahead – a tough region that features the likes of Dillon, Loris and Waccamaw.
“We want to play as many of these types of games as possible because it’s not going to get any easier for us,” Scott said.
Despite the large margin of defeat, Aynor kept it close for the entire first half and into the third quarter, coming within eight points of the Sharks.
“They shot the lights out in the second half,” Scott said. “Knock on wood, we probably aren’t going to see a shooting team like that in our region.”
One of the Achilles heels that hurt the Blue Jackets against St. James was turnovers. The Sharks were able to turn those steals into points, putting the game out of reach. The turnovers are something senior captain Cade Lewis said the team has to improve on.
“We play sloppy at times,” Lewis said.
The recent skid might also be a side effect of the Blue Jackets being down a few players due to injuries or COVID-19 quarantine protocols. However, that just means it’s the next man up.
Aynor underclassmen Logan Bass and Rivers Johnson were told the day before the Blue Jackets’ matchup versus St. James that they were suiting up for the game. Scott said the two took the challenge in stride.
“They’re two very, very good kids who put a lot of work in and have done the right things,” Scott said. “They have great attitudes… It’s definitely a great experience for them.”
When it comes to last season, there really wasn’t one for the Blue Jackets, playing only nine games. So far, Aynor has played 11 total games, with 10 more to go. As COVID-19 cases rise around the state, Lewis is reminding his team of last season and urging caution go forward.
“We didn’t get to finish our season,” Scott said. “We played a game, went home and the next day found out our season was done because the other team had a COVID case so we were done. The kids didn’t get to finish their season on the floor. They didn’t get that final cry in the locker room like they should have. We just talk to them about being safe and doing the right things, making sure you wash your hands, being safe and being smart. And our kids for the most part do all that.”
As the Blue Jackets cross the midway point of their season and head toward the finish line, Lewis believes this team is primed for something special.
“Last year, we had a good team. This year, we have a better team,” Lewis said. “I think we’re going to make some noise this year.”
