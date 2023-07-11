They gathered in the parking lot in small groups and then walked onto the field with new, dull-black helmets.
It’s starting to feel real for Atlantic Collegiate Academy football.
The Armada were issued helmets for the first time Tuesday morning at the athletic field across from Crabtree Gym in Market Common. After a brief talk from head coach Antoine Rivens, the workout began.
“The kids are excited about it, our first day in helmets,” Rivens said. “I told them they’ve got to get acclimated to this heat in these helmets. So here we are.”
Though the temperature was a bit cooler in the morning than the last several days, it was still more than enough to be felt.
Any of them would tell you that even as they clearly enjoyed receiving the helmets, another step forward for the fledgling program.
“I like it, a new color from my last school,” said freshman left tackle Jeffrey Williams. “Basically, we have to get comfortable with them on in the heat.”
The logistics of procuring the helmets went smoothly, Rivens said.
“We had one player who wears a small and we had to go back to the store and get another one,” Rivens said. “Other than that, it was great.”
Perhaps no one was more pumped for the day than Rivens, who played college football at South Carolina and has extensive coaching experience.
“It's very exciting,” Rivens said. “I couldn't sleep last night just thinking about it. ... We're building toward something.”
His boss, athletic director William Payne, was equally enthused, as he looked on while talking to the father of a prospective player.
“I love it,” Payne said. “This is what it’s all about. It’s early, we’re just getting started. I can see the players are excited.”
The workout was spirited. There were several shouts of “let’s work!” from the players along with sternly issued admonitions from assistant coaches. One of them, former Clemson and NFL assistant coach Miles Aldridge, provided a lot of individual instruction to defensive players who were running drills.
There’s still much to do for the Armada, who will play their inaugural season as an independent in the South Carolina High School League, as they get set for their first-ever game. Payne has two signed contracts for away games with Cardinal Newman in Columbia and Trinity Collegiate in Darlington. He is close to completing the rest of the schedule.
One thing he knows for sure is the Armada will play three home games at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.
That, needless to say, is exciting for the Armada.
“It’s going to be absolutely monumental for our program,” Payne said. “It’s going to lay a foundation for the future. It’s going to help establish our brand in the community and let people know that we’re a part of this athletic community. It’s going to raise a lot of awareness for us.”
It means a lot to Rivens since he was once an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina.
“Oh I’m definitely excited,” Rivens said. “I coached back during the day there and I saw it grow up just like this program. Any time going into that stadium, it just gets me so excited, period. So these kids get an opportunity this first year. I think it’s a blessing.”
