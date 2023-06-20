One surefire way to recover from a loss is to win.
How about winning three? That’s what Horry Post 111 did in response to a tough loss to American Legion League 2 rival Florence.
Post 111 beat Hamlet (N.C.) 7-3 and then last Saturday dominated League 2 foe Georgetown 12-3 and 9-4 in a doubleheader.
“We’re playing well right now,” said Post 111 coach Jason Gore. “We’re starting to hit the ball.”
The trio of wins left Post 111 with a 7-2 record overall and 4-1 in the league.
Braxton Davis led the charge in the doubleheader by going 5-for-8 with a home run and 4 RBIs. T.J. Anderson went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs in the Hamlet game.
Perhaps even more importantly, Gore got six innings each from starting pitchers Andrew Buffkin and Bradleigh Wohlers. Pitching is always at a premium in Legion baseball and Gore didn't have to make much use of his bullpen.
“We were shorthanded because of vacations and Boys State,” Gore said. “So it was good to see them both go six innings.”
Business is about to pick up, too.
Post 111 will be hosting a couple of teams each from Ohio and West Virginia as well as West Columbia in the Palmetto Invitational. The field was also increased by one due to a scheduling issue.
“This one team had hotel rooms reserved,” Gore said. “We told them we’d work it out.”
Three games will be played Friday, with four on Saturday and three on Sunday. Post 111 will play in the final game each day, which is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“This gives us a chance to play different competition from other states,” Gore said. “We get to see how Legion is played. A lot of them come from where Legion is strong.”
And there's another factor.
“They like to come to Myrtle Beach,” Gore said. “That has its perks.”
Rainy weather could be a factor, though, with the chance of rain - 70% chance on Friday, 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Gore is ready to work on the field. Post 111 already had a game with Pee Dee on Monday postponed because of rain. The team typically plays at Conway High School.
“We’ll do everything we can to get these games in,” he said.
Even though the games won't count in league standings, Gore isn't changing his team’s approach, especially when it comes to pitching.
“We’ll treat every game like it's a regular game and use our normal rotation,” Gore said. “This will also give some of our guys who haven't pitched much a chance to get in some work.”
As for the hitting, Post 111 is getting good production from all over the lineup. Blake Wall leads the team with nine RBIs. Josh Watson and Davis each have seven while Reese Jordan has six. Anderson leads the team with a .500 batting average.
Looming in the near future are back-to-back games with Florence, which is coached by former University of South Carolina star Derek Uquhart, to end the regular season. That's when the league title will probably be decided.
“Absolutely,” Gore said. “The road runs through Florence for us. If you can play with them, you can play with anybody. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
