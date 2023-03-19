Over the course of the weekend, it’s estimated that over 2,000 visitors watched the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association Championship at Res-Les Farm near Conway.
That number is much higher than Stacy Smith, owner of the venue and organizer of the event, anticipated. And if you walked through the crowd of hundreds of local rodeo fans on Friday or Saturday, you felt a town’s embrace of unique rodeo lifestyle.
“All I can say is this has been a dream of mine,” Smith said on Saturday, between sessions of rodeo action. “I don’t ever remember not being horse crazy. I had my first at 2 years old, and I’ve been a horse owner ever since. I’ve always loved anything western, cowboy, just anything like that. So being able to bring that here and share it to this community here, that’s what makes me so happy.”
Over the weekend, that dream was fully realized.
As soon as the gates opened on Friday evening for the event’s first public session, there was a consistent, steady line of families walking up to the main area.
Throughout the weekend, fans watched high school competitors — including a large group of local students — compete in classic rodeo events including barrel racing, team roping, bull and bronc riding and steer wrestling.
“There are so many horse people in Horry County who haven’t had the opportunity to do something like this,” Smith said. “It opens that up, and it also brings some more awareness to kids doing something a little bit different. It shows them that they can do more farm and ranch-type stuff. I’m really excited that we’ve had so many kids show up and want to be a part of this.”
For competitors — who participated for the opportunity to win money and scholarships — the weekend in Conway was a way to live the lifestyle they embrace in front of a new and spirited audience.
Emily Brown, a student at Belton-Honea Path High School, took part in various events over the weekend. She said the large crowd in Conway was a bit of a surprise, but it sparked thoughts of why she ultimately competes.
“Looking at a crowd, it used to make me nervous,” Brown said in between roping practice sessions. “But as I’ve gotten older, it’s really cool. I love looking out at the little kids out there and think that they’re looking at us. Now that I’ve gotten older, I would say it really motivates me…
“It’s crazy. If you have a flat tire, there’s somebody right there. If you need something to eat, there’s always food. It’s just awesome.”
The emphasis on the “rodeo community” was perhaps one of the weekend’s strongest sticking points for visitors.
One of the standout performers in the event — Ross Price, a senior set to attend Three Rivers College in Missouri for rodeo — understands that being a bull and bronc rider is unique.
While other friends are playing in baseball tournaments and finishing up basketball season, he’s on top of a bull while chasing rodeo titles.
But surrounded by what he calls a “true family,” Price said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Some people think crawling on a bull and going and roping cows is kind of silly, but there’s something about it,” Price said.
“It’s something when you can handle a bull and stay on its back and master the eight seconds. It’s a crazy feeling… People think it’s crazy, riding horses and bulls. But once you do it, you’re hooked. It’s great.”
Smith and the rest of the event’s organizers hope that the rodeo scene can stay significant in Conway and surrounding areas in Horry County.
She said hosting an event that is anchored in faith, family fun and entertainment is the primary pillar of her dream.
“We’ve always felt that God gave us the opportunity to do this. Here is just a little platform for us,” Smith said. “The faith part of this is number one for us… I see that [joy] on the faces of these kids all over. When the grand entry starts, you can just feel it. I even do.”
For Brown, the lifestyle of competing for both her faith and biggest passion is what makes weekends like this past one worthwhile.
It’s the foundation of the event that organizers hope will be a trend for the future.
“There is a lot of pride in this for me, because I really pride myself on what I do,” Brown said.
“I believe the Lord gives us all talents and gifts. I believe one of my gifts is to be able to do this. So, every run I make, I say a prayer. I tell my horse, even though they don’t know English, that this is for the glory of God.”
