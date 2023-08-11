It’s all about accountability.
That’s what Socastee head coach Ben Hampton says has been the primary message the coaching staff has delivered to his Braves team over the offseason.
Sure, they hope to improve upon on-field details like their late-game defense and completion percentage on passing plays, but Hampton says every coaching point this offseason has seemed to come back to one thing — the accountability piece.
In 2022, the Braves went 2-8, winless in the region and missed the postseason.
Hampton hopes a shift in perspective will help turn the tides.
“We’re hammering the accountability piece home. Our guys have really taken it and run with it over the summer,” Hampton said.
“Last year, we did not hold ourselves very accountable for the mistakes we made. We hurt ourselves a lot last year with silly penalties and not performing in situational circumstances… We want our guys to grow up, mature and become students of the game. That’s how we’re proceeding forward, with holding each other accountable.”
The Braves have put together a leadership council that Hampton says has been vital in keeping the core message spreading across the locker room.
“We want these guys to build a brotherhood where they feel accountable to each other,” the coach said. “You should be looking to the guy standing beside you who is putting his hand in the dirt and think that you’re going to do everything you can on that snap to not let that guy down. If we get to that point, we have a chance to be successful.”
Moral victories do nothing for the win column — something Hampton will quickly point out — but there were plenty for the Braves throughout 2022’s struggles.
Quadir Scott stepped in and led the team at quarterback when Rocco Wojcik went down with a broken collarbone in week two. Road region games against St. James (17-14) and Conway (20-17) were within a field goal. Win both of those matchups, and the season looks completely different for Socastee.
And then there was September’s tight loss to Dillon —which made it to the 3A Lower State finals — in which Socastee was leading at halftime before making some key miscues in the second half.
The Braves were probably a good bit better than their final 2-8 record would show.
That’s why Wojcik, who returns as the team’s starting quarterback in his senior season, feels confident in the potential output from his unit this year.
“This offense has a lot of weapons,” he said, highlighting Scott and starting receiver Josh Brown. “I think we’re going to be deadly in the backfield. Once we tighten some things up going into the year, I think we’re going to be really good.”
If there’s one “make or break” element of the game to circle for Socastee this season, it’s undoubtedly the team’s play at the line of scrimmage.
The Braves return just one starter on the offensive line from last year’s team, and they graduated two starters on the defensive front. That’s a significant loss at the point of attack for an already young squad.
Hampton understands the task at hand for the new faces he’ll put up front on Friday nights.
“People can tell you what they want to, but this game is won and lost in the trenches,” Hampton said. “Whether you’re an air raid team or if you’re trying to run the ball with power football, this game is won at the line of scrimmage. We have to fill our question marks and we have guys who are young in experience who are going to need to step up and fill some big shoes this year.”
Still, even with a team in the “climb the ladder” stage, the Braves have pieces in place to make a run at returning to the postseason. Junior safety Jonathan Goswick returns as Hampton’s “field general” on defense, while Brown, Scott and running back Caden O’Keefe look to provide the firepower on offense.
Region V-5A is no walk in the park.
But for Wojcik and the rest of the 2023 Braves team, this season marks an opportunity to get things back on track.
“The past couple seasons have been a little bit rough,” Wojcik said. “But, if we let people know that we’re here to play and win games, they’re going to start taking us seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.