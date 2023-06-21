After his team’s win over Loris last October, Aynor head football coach Jason Allen took a piece of his field’s home turf, put it in his truck and headed home.

He knew it would be the last time his Blue Jackets would play on the surface, marking the end of the natural grass era at Aynor High School.

Fast forward to this month and there’s a brand new turf surface completely finished at Aynor. The same project took place at Green Sea Floyds, Conway and North Myrtle Beach over the past winter and spring, which means all nine of Horry County Schools' high schools will have turf playing surfaces once the fall sports season rolls around.

“It’s just awesome and we’re so proud of it,” Allen said of the new surface at Aynor. “There’s a sense of pride. Everyone has been so happy and so thankful that we get to teach and work at a place where we have things like this. It isn’t this way everywhere.”

The Aynor project began last year when the district began having conversations with the school about preferences regarding color schemes, logos and the exact script that they wanted in the endzones.

Once proofs were completed, the turf removal process began in December and continued through the end of the school year, when the turf was laid and the finishing touches took place.

Now, Allen says, it’s hard to not hear his students talking about the fresh surface.

Cade Lewis, a former Blue Jacket standout who now plays collegiately at Presbyterian, was recently back at the field for a personal summer cardio workout. After running on the field, he admitted to Allen that he wished he could turn back the clock and play a year of his high school career on the new turf.

“That’s how it’s been for all the kids who have seen it,” Allen said. “They know how special it is and they’re honored to be playing on that surface.”

At North Myrtle Beach, turf installation on the Chiefs’ project began early in June, much to the delight of the coaching staff and athletic director Tony Heilbronn.