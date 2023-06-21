After his team’s win over Loris last October, Aynor head football coach Jason Allen took a piece of his field’s home turf, put it in his truck and headed home.
He knew it would be the last time his Blue Jackets would play on the surface, marking the end of the natural grass era at Aynor High School.
Fast forward to this month and there’s a brand new turf surface completely finished at Aynor. The same project took place at Green Sea Floyds, Conway and North Myrtle Beach over the past winter and spring, which means all nine of Horry County Schools' high schools will have turf playing surfaces once the fall sports season rolls around.
“It’s just awesome and we’re so proud of it,” Allen said of the new surface at Aynor. “There’s a sense of pride. Everyone has been so happy and so thankful that we get to teach and work at a place where we have things like this. It isn’t this way everywhere.”
The Aynor project began last year when the district began having conversations with the school about preferences regarding color schemes, logos and the exact script that they wanted in the endzones.
Once proofs were completed, the turf removal process began in December and continued through the end of the school year, when the turf was laid and the finishing touches took place.
Now, Allen says, it’s hard to not hear his students talking about the fresh surface.
Cade Lewis, a former Blue Jacket standout who now plays collegiately at Presbyterian, was recently back at the field for a personal summer cardio workout. After running on the field, he admitted to Allen that he wished he could turn back the clock and play a year of his high school career on the new turf.
“That’s how it’s been for all the kids who have seen it,” Allen said. “They know how special it is and they’re honored to be playing on that surface.”
At North Myrtle Beach, turf installation on the Chiefs’ project began early in June, much to the delight of the coaching staff and athletic director Tony Heilbronn.
North Myrtle Beach was the last of the county schools to undergo the project, largely due to spring sport scheduling. Because the school has a lacrosse team – unlike Aynor, Conway and Green Sea Floyds – it made sense for the Chiefs to have a later start date, which ultimately ended up coinciding with spring break.
Up until last year, the Chiefs staff would work every Wednesday morning before sunrise to paint lines and manicure the field. At Aynor, Allen said that process would take up almost 10 hours a week.
Now, across the county, time dedicated to field maintenance has been slashed to nearly nothing, something that will have a schedule-friendly effect across the board.
“With us at North Myrtle Beach, we only have one practice field,” Heilbronn said. “That really takes a beating throughout the year. So having a turf field, it allows us a lot more flexibility… On a day where it’s raining, the field can get too wet and we can’t get on it. Once the turf is done, we’ll be able to get out and practice like nothing ever happened.”
In total, Horry County Schools estimates that the installation projects, which happened across eight of HCS's schools – including replacing the visiting bleachers at Socastee High School – will come in at approximately $9.9 million. (Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium where Myrtle Beach plays previously underwent a turf renovation in 2017.)
It’s a significant number that will eliminate a lot of headache for local school officials.
Heilbronn said that issues relating to areas such as drainage – a particular problem that North Myrtle Beach faced – are now in the past.
And looking ahead to the 2023 football season, his coaching staff is gladly welcoming the playing surface consistency across the board.
“This is going to be awesome because everywhere you go it’s going to be turf,” Heilbronn said. “You’ll be able to play on equivalent fields… Within our region, the only school that doesn’t have turf right now is Hartsville. So on our schedule this year, we don’t have one game that isn’t on turf. That’s a really big deal.”
Allen thinks the new turf surfaces will continue to be a major talking point for his team throughout the year.
While the Aynor coach is personally excited to no longer take four hours out of his week to paint the midfield logo, he says his team is ready to perform on the new surface.
“It’s really cool to see how excited the kids are for it,” Allen said. “Every time you get to go out and play on a field like that, it’s pretty special.”
