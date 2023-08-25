The Victory Bell is back in Myrtle Beach.
In Friday night’s rivalry game at Conway, Mickey Wilson’s team had a goal: change the script. It's safe to say Wilson very much did that with a 51-14 win on the road.
Ultimately, the Seahawks wanted to rewrite that script in many ways. Sure, they wanted to rebound from last year’s Victory Bell loss (a tight 33-28 Tigers win). But Friday’s game meant more than that. It meant getting back on track in a 2023 season that is—still—filled with expectations for Wilson’s squad.
Week 0 was not a fun one for Myrtle Beach. The team was shutout 43-0 against Camden at home in a game that had plenty of mistakes and few bright spots. The story was different on Friday in Conway.
“I’m so proud of our players,” Wilson said after the team's dominant performance. “We had adversity last week and people were starting to doubt us. To handle it all like we did, I’m just so proud of our players and coaches.”
Things started with an action-packed first quarter that featured quite a bit more scoring than anyone likely expected over the first 12 minutes of play. Both sides scored a pair of touchdowns to send the game to the second quarter tied at 14.
Quite possibly the most notable stat line after the first quarter? Malachi Washington’s.
He carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards in the first quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns. And as impressive as the start was, it didn’t end there.
Washington scored again to open up the second quarter. Then, Seahawks junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe connected twice with standout receiver John Simmons — on touchdown passes of 57 yards and 23 yards — and Myrtle Beach took the Tigers by storm. The Seahawks carried a 35-14 lead into the half that they wouldn't ever come close to surrendering.
“Our offensive line did an amazing job blocking for him,” Wilson said of Washington and the offense's overall performance. “We told him going into the game that we were going to feed him the ball and give him a chance to take the game over. He did that.”
Washington ended the night north of 30 rushes and close to 200 yards.
For Conway, despite starting quarterback Devin Grainger’s breakout plays and early success on the ground, the Tigers couldn’t sustain success on offense. The team scored touchdowns on both of their first two drives of the night, including a touchdown rush from senior Justin Hill, but the Seahawks defense locked in for the final three quarters to help deliver the win.
“We just have to get back to the drawing board,” Conway head coach Josh Pierce said after the game.
The night ended with the Seahawks celebrating at the 50-yard line, hoisting the victory bell to begin its journey back to Myrtle Beach.
It was a sight Wilson couldn’t help but smile about.
“This is a huge rivalry,” Wilson said. “This is one of those games where everyone wants to see the score after it’s over… Tonight was a playoff atmosphere, and that’s going to help us down the road.”
Next week, Conway stays at home for a Friday night game against Ashley Ridge. Myrtle Beach travels to St. James for an area clash. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
