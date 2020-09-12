Taylor Marotta didn’t set out to run cross country.
When she arrived at St. James, her goal was to play soccer. But after her coaches saw her run in PE class, they encouraged her to try a new sport.
“I was beating all the guys,” she said. “They convinced me to come out and try out for cross country. And ever since then, I’ve been to states … [I] look forward to going to college for it.”
Last year, the Sharks won the region title in girls cross country. They did lose some talent from that team, but they have emerging young runners to compliment senior leaders in Marotta and Bryanna Warner.
“We’re going to be pretty strong,” Warner said. “We have a lot of underclassmen that are really strong, and I think that they’ll really step up this year.”
St. James High School cross country seniors Taylor Marotta (left) and Bryanna Warner run the beach in Garden City Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
