SCHOOL: Socastee (girls cross country)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: A former competitive gymnast, she started running cross country in high school to try something new. She received all-region honors for cross country last year. She also runs track and received all-region accolades for that sport as well.
COLLEGE PLANS: Undecided. She’s interested in studying psychology.
CAREER GOALS: Child psychologist
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Cross country, in general, you get out of it what you put into it,” Socastee’s coach Randy Melko said. “Other sports, you’ve got to play against the other team and all that. Cross country, can you run? Can you run fast? The only way you get better at it is by putting in the work. … That’s what she has done from the time she showed up three years ago. She just continually works at it. … As time has gone on, it’s paid off.”
IN HER OWN WORDS: “I love traveling different places and running on different courses.”
