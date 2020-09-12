Socastee’s girls golf team hopes to build on the progress they made last year.
They qualified for the lower state competition — a marked improvement from the prior year — and they aim to continue that growth this season by qualifying for the state contest.
“I want to be able to improve and progress forward,” said Makenzie Hoffman, a senior and one of four returning players on the team. She joined the Braves in 2019 after years of casually playing courses with her father. She found a great support network among her teammates.
“I like how all of us are very friendly with each other,” she said. “We always try to motivate, lift each other’s spirits up. Like, if we’re having a bad day, we’re always like, ‘Oh, it’s OK, it’s just a hole … it’s all good.’”
1 of 8
D.J. Willard (left) and Jordan Murphy are football players at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
D.J. Willard (left) and Jordan Murphy are football players at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jay Wrightsman is a tennis player at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Alexis Neumann (left) and Makenzie Hoffman are golfers at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Matt Key (left) and Lucas Stroud are swimmers at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Zac Evans (left) and Ezra Lawson are cross country runners at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ashlyn Payne (left) and Ashley Powalie are swimmers at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kayleigh Lodge (left) and Laura McCann are cross country runners at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ellyn Adams (left) and Lauren Dowling are volleyball players at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Alexis Neumann, who has been playing all through high school, also values the Braves’ fellowship. Her goal for the season is to maintain an optimistic attitude.
“Just to be super positive,” she said. “Not only for other people — because I know I am positive to other people — but also about my own game play. Because sometimes I get frustrated.”
She’s also a fan of coach Roni Shoemaker.
“Because she’s the best coach ever,” Neumann said.
Shoemaker, who is in her fourth year leading the Braves, agrees that her team should be stronger this season. She knows there are some tough teams in the region, including top-tier golfers at St. James, Conway and Carolina Forest. But she hopes her group can advance to compete at the lower state and state levels.
“The girls have consistently gotten better over the last few years,” she said. “I’m excited to see new and young girls interested in golf.”
She’s had about 10 golfers interested participating this year, including some who have played with her since they were freshmen.
“This is a sweet team for me,” she said. “And really, it’ll be even better when I’m coaching the sixth year because they can start in seventh grade. But this is a very special year.”
I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.