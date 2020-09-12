Cassidy Friend took last season off from tennis to study abroad.
But when she returned to Myrtle Beach for her senior year, she wanted to come back to the team she first joined in seventh grade. It hasn’t gone as she expected.
“It’s definitely been a much different start to the season because of everything with COVID,” she said. “We’ve definitely had to take a lot more precautions. Just being really, really careful with not touching everyone else’s tennis balls and wearing masks when we walk onto the court, but I am really excited and really ready to be back on the court in a very normal way.”
The Seahawks had a solid 2019, winning the region and reaching the third round of the 4A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Hilton Head.
Rivers West, the only other senior on the 2020 team, said she wants her peers to remain friends regardless of how much tennis they get to play.
“I just want the team to be close as a whole,” she said. “Just because it’s my last year, I want to make the best of it, no matter what happens in the end.”
