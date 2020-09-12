North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runner Noa Ortiz is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior tennis players Makenna Stone (left) and Megan Moritsch are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runners Jacob Koontz (left) and Halen Button are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior football players Chase Simmons (left) and Zyer Belle are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior volleyball players Anna Rabon (left) and Brooklyn Wiseley are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior golfer Savannah Jordan is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmers Jenna Downey (left) and Sydney Hardman are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
If she chooses track, some golf coaches will be disappointed.
For two seasons, Jordan has served as captain of the Chiefs’ golf team, though she’s quick to point out she’s just one player in that group.
“We have a lot of talented players on our team,” she said. “We all score very well. We won region last year. … We all work so well together.”
Last year, the Chiefs went to the 4A state competition where they placed seventh (Jordan was 44th individually). Although COVID-19 has disrupted much of the sports world, Jordan remains hopeful that they will have a full season.
“We’re all ready, really motivated for this year,” she said. “Especially since this is my last year, I’m going to try to do the best I can.”
This fall, the Chiefs will again focus on winning the region and trying to place well at the state contest. Jordan said this group has great chemistry.
“It just fits,” she said. “It works together. I love my team and I love my coach, too.”
I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.
