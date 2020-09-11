After their first volleyball match of the season on Aug. 20, North Myrtle Beach Christian senior Jordan Mabry took a moment to reflect on the season ahead and the importance of each match in this “new normal.”
“It really makes me appreciate each game we have because we never know which one is our last,” Mabry said.
Head coach Savannah Sigafoos said the schedule for this year has been cut “by a third.”
“We have a very small season,” Sigafoos said. “We have eight games and that’s it.”
While the Stallions didn’t win their match against Christian Academy, Sigafoos said the team played well for their first game back.
“The mood was more like ‘What are we supposed to do?’ versus ‘Let’s play volleyball,’” Sigafoos said. “We had a good time though. The girls are still very excited.”
And the excitement is clearly visible in their coach’s eyes. For nearly six months, the team didn’t practice with each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic ultimately pushed back the start of their preseason camp.
“Typically, we start camp in July. But with everything that was going on, we started camp on Aug. 6,” Sigafoos said.
And when the girls took to the court for the first time in months, the passion and love for the game of volleyball could not have been clearer.
“They were very tired during that two-day camp, but they enjoyed their time and they were grateful to be out of the house and back playing a sport they enjoy,” Sigafoos said. “I can see a lot of enthusiasm on all levels of being able to be a team again.”
Mabry agreed.
“It’s really cool we get to play as a team and I am really hoping we get to make it to the end of the season,” she said.
Should the end of the season arrive, that Oct. 1 match between St. Seton will be a very emotional senior night for North Myrtle Beach Christian. This group of seniors is the first group that Sigafoos has coached all throughout their high school career.
“They were my babies, now they’re my big girls and they’re moving on and leaving me,” Sigafoos said.
Mabry said it will also be a rather emotional night for her as well.
“It is going to be really surreal,” she said. “Sports have been a part of my life for a very long time. Once you go to college, it is a whole different experience. I think this will be my last time playing the sport competitively so it is going to be hard.”
