SCHOOL: Aynor (girls tennis)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: Played in the No. 1 position for a Blue Jackets team that won every region match in 2019. An all-region selection last year, she’s played for Aynor since the seventh grade. She won the school’s Blue Jacket Award in 2017.
COLLEGE PLANS: Hopes to attend Clemson University. Undecided on major.
CAREER GOALS: Wants to work in education
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Macie definitely brings the positivity to our team,” Aynor coach Briggs Jordan said. “She wants to build someone up. She helps our team focus on not being discouraged. She’s a big supporter of all the girls. … She’s the motivator for the team.”
IN HER OWN WORDS: “I’m so ready to get out there. I’m ready to see all of my girls and go back to school and go play tennis and just live life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.