Close losses hurt the Loris volleyball team in 2019.
Although the Lions finished third in their region, coach Jack Hord knows the standings could have easily ended with his team on top.
“It could have gone either way,” he said. “We ended up third, but it was very close.”
Dillon won the region and Aynor came in second, but Loris was competitive. With eight returning players, nearly all of them seniors, Hord hopes the seasoned Lions can take the region title this fall. Two years ago, Loris went undefeated in region play for the first time in school history.
“We made history and we’re looking to do it again,” said Hord, who is in his fifth consecutive season coaching the Lions. “So yes, we are setting our goals high.”
To help in that effort, the Lions will again have the services of co-region player of the year and captain Jeanana Fowler.
The senior middle hitter said that COVID-19’s uncertainties have made her team appreciate this season more and want to work harder to achieve their goals.
“I look for big things this year,” she said.
Her teammates also see promise.
Peyton Cribb, a senior defensive specialist, said the team began to communicate better late last year and she hopes that carries over to this season.
“We all came together as a new group and we had to learn how each other [played], what our comfort zones were and how we could improve and just work together,” she said.
Angel Boyd, a senior outside hitter, said there’s proof of the team’s cohesiveness.
“We get along really well, and we basically play as a team,” she said. “You can really tell on the court.”
Like their coach, the players see their seniority as an advantage.
“We’ve all played volleyball basically our whole lives,” Cribb said. “We can combine all of our experience and just bring each other up no matter what.”
