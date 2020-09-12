Cathy Ellis is used to a small team.
At a 3A school where athletes play multiple sports, the Loris cross country coach knows recruiting kids to run can be a challenge.
“It’s hard to get people to come out and run in the heat,” she said.
Add COVID-19 uncertainties to the mix, and she’s hoping just to field a team of maybe 8-10 runners, most of them boys.
“Honestly, a lot of the athletes that run cross country, cross country is not their staple sport,” she said. “It kind of supplements them until they get into their main sport. … There’s a lot of overlap with a lot of the athletes. You see the same faces.”
Ellis has run the Lions cross country program for about a dozen years.
Despite being a low profile squad, she said her team stays close.
“They’re very tight-knit,” she said. “They’re all very comfortable with each other, which helps with the rapport.”
Last year, many of Ellis’ boys were new to the sport. With a full season under their belts, she’s optimistic about their potential.
“Now they know going into it, ‘Oh, this is what cross country is,’” she said. “Because a lot of them, it took them by the end of the season to learn how to pace, to understand you can’t just go out like a rabbit. You’ve got to kind of pace yourself. So this year I think they can really kind of hone in on what they know they can do.”
Her team qualified for the lower state competition a few years ago and she’d like to reach that level again.
One of the runners helping her make that push will be Ridge Kidder, a third-year member of the team and the lone senior boy. A five-sport athlete — he also plays football and soccer, wrestles and runs track — he’s made the all-region team twice for cross country.
Although the Lions are small in number and often face some powerhouse schools (Waccamaw, a team in their region, finished ninth in the 3A state competition last year), Kidder said the camaraderie of the athletes remains the draw.
“I love the team,” he said. “Everybody on the team is just amazing. It’s good energy to be around. Whenever you lose or whenever you don’t hit the place you want or the time you want, everyone’s there to pick you right up afterwards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.