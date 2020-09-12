SCHOOL: Conway (girls golf)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: Known for her stellar short game, she finished seventh at the state competition for 5A schools and earned all-state honors last year. She’s received all-region recognition three times.
COLLEGE PLANS: Committed to Coker University. She wants to study nursing.
CAREER GOALS: Family nurse practitioner
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “She’s an extremely hard worker, very coachable” said Josh Jackson, who coached Ledbetter at his S.C. Junior Golf Academy at Shaftesbury Glen. “She deserves everything she’s got. … She is a great kid.”
IN HER OWN WORDS: “I enjoy how relaxing [golf] is. That’s where I can get away from stress … but also have fun. And I love being outside.”
