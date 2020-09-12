Before they starred for Carolina Forest’s girls golf team, Victoria Callahan and Alayna Fortenberry met on the links in Costa Rica.
Callahan shared a golf coach with Fortenberry’s older brother there and the two became friends.
They reunited when Callahan moved to Carolina Forest for her junior year. Fortenberry has played for the Panthers for four years.
“It’s been a while,” Fortenberry said of their friendship. “It definitely helps.”
The only seniors on Carolina Forest’s team, they hope to win a state championship before they head to Lander University together.
“We can accomplish it,” Callahan said. “We’re very close to it actually.”
The Panthers will bring back most of the team that won them the 2019 region title, including sophomore standout Mia Gray.
A year ago, they finished second in the lower state tournament and ninth in the 5A statewide event.
“We’re a lot stronger than we were last year,” Callahan said. “We’ve put a lot of work into our game. We are a very strong five this year.”
