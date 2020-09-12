CF golf_JM01.JPG

Carolina Forest High School golfers Alayna Fortneberry (left) and Victoria Callahan are hoping to be able to play amid COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Before they starred for Carolina Forest’s girls golf team, Victoria Callahan and Alayna Fortenberry met on the links in Costa Rica.

Callahan shared a golf coach with Fortenberry’s older brother there and the two became friends.

They reunited when Callahan moved to Carolina Forest for her junior year. Fortenberry has played for the Panthers for four years.

“It’s been a while,” Fortenberry said of their friendship. “It definitely helps.”

The only seniors on Carolina Forest’s team, they hope to win a state championship before they head to Lander University together.

“We can accomplish it,” Callahan said. “We’re very close to it actually.”

The Panthers will bring back most of the team that won them the 2019 region title, including sophomore standout Mia Gray.

A year ago, they finished second in the lower state tournament and ninth in the 5A statewide event.

“We’re a lot stronger than we were last year,” Callahan said. “We’ve put a lot of work into our game. We are a very strong five this year.”

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.