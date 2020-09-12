SCHOOL: Myrtle Beach (girls swimming)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: At the 4A state competition last year, the Seahawk captain finished 14th in the 100m breaststroke and 18th in the 50m free. She’s cracked the Top 10 in some statewide club events.
COLLEGE PLANS: Plans to attend the University of South Carolina and study public health
CAREER GOALS: Interested in adolescent medicine and mental health
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Her motivation, her dedication, her personality, the way she just rallies around this team … I’ve never seen that before,” said Myrtle Beach swimming coach Katie Dettlaff. “No matter what comes her way, she’s always at practice. I don’t know how she juggles it.”
IN HER OWN WORDS: “I enjoy the team atmosphere: everybody cheering everybody on, everybody keeps everybody going.”
