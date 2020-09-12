Jeanana Fowler

Jeanana Fowler 

 Rancier Studios

SCHOOL: Loris (volleyball)

PREP HIGHLIGHTS: The Lions’ middle hitter was named co-region player of the year in 2019. She’s also earned all-region and all-state honors.

COLLEGE PLANS: Recruited to play volleyball and softball at the next level, she hasn’t picked a school yet. She wants to major in sports medicine.

CAREER GOALS: Physical therapist or athletic trainer

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “She’s very competitive,” Loris volleyball coach Jack Hord said. “She wants and does give 100% when she steps on the court. She tries to lift everybody else up. I think she realized that we’re only going to be as good as the team. It’s not the individual’s sport. So she just kind of brings a lot to the team.”

IN HER OWN WORDS: “I like the hype of [volleyball]. I just like the energy. … I encourage my teammates and I have a strong mentality about my game

