SCHOOL: Green Sea Floyds (football)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: A two-time state champion, he was named to the all-state team and was recognized as South Carolina’s top football player in Class 1A last year.
COLLEGE PLANS: No decision yet, but he’s received offers from Georgia State and N.C. A&T
CAREER GOALS: Hopes to work as a sports commentator
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “When it’s time for the game to be on the line, then you can give him the ball,” Trojans coach Joey Price said. “It’s time. The play before the half at Loris last year, that’s a play that sticks out in my mind above anything because there was no time left. He took it to the right, cut back across the field and he was out the door. … If you can burn a defense by yourself like that after you’re out [of time], not every kid can do that.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS: “[I’m] being a leader, helping others get to know what they’ve got to do on offense or defense. I’m just a caring person on the field.”
