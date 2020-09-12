Jacob Koontz

Jacob Koontz

 Rancier Studios

SCHOOL: North Myrtle Beach (boys cross country)

PREP HIGHLIGHTS: Finished 11th in last year’s state championships for 4A schools. He received all-region and all-state honors. He also won the Horry County Championships.

COLLEGE PLANS: Undecided

CAREER GOALS: Undecided

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “He just decided that he was going to commit to putting in the miles,” said North Myrtle Beach cross country coach Alex Booth. “For cross country, that’s a lot of it. It’s just to have that dedication and self motivation to go out and run those miles on your own. … That’s kind of what sets him apart, kind of puts him above most of the other runners.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS: “[What I enjoy most about cross country is] definitely how tough it can be. Because track, you’re just running around in one place. Cross country, you’re seeing everything, you’re going over things and all that. [It’s] definitely the challenge."

