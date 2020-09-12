SCHOOL: Carolina Forest (boys swimming)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: Took first in the 100m butterfly at last year’s 5A state championships. Apart from high school competition, he’s won multiple statewide events at the club level swimming with Coastal Aquatic Club.
COLLEGE PLANS: Undecided. He’s interested in studying computer science or finance.
CAREER GOALS: Working in cyber security
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Harrison, he’s so dedicated to the sport,” said Carolina Forest swimming coach Jeff Goodman. “He’s dedicated his time and his work ethic to getting better. … He knows what he wants to do. He has seen success and he continues to work towards that.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS: “[Swimming] kind of practices my mental strength because there’s definitely a mental side to the sport. … It helps me develop commitment and just being able to use failures as lessons.”
