Green Sea Floyds’ volleyball team enjoyed an impressive 2019.
The team reached the third round of the Class 1A playoffs, and the school that finally knocked out the Trojans, Branchville, went on to win the state championship.
But that was last year. The 2020 Trojans will be replacing four talented players who graduated and looking for leadership from the five seniors on this roster.
“We’ll be good this season,” said senior Caroline Davis, who plays in the middle of the front line. “We have a lot of young people on the team, so we’ll have to practice.”
Despite the questions presented by COVID-19, Davis said her teammates are ready to get back out on the court.
“I enjoy playing with the girls,” she said. “They’re like family to me and we’re all close.”
The team will also have a new coach. Horry County's Kayla Simonson just moved back to the area after teaching in the Upstate. Simonson played for Aynor High School, and this is her first head coaching job. So far, she’s been impressed with her team.
“The girls are amazing,” she said. “They have excellent ball control. … They seem to have a love for each other and a good team spirit.”
For Simonson, the small school feel is familiar. When she attended Aynor, the high school was combined with the middle school. That’s still how GSF operates.
"That real sense of community is incredible,” she said. “It just builds such strong bonds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.