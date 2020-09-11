With a core group of seniors returning this fall, the Green Sea Floyds’ boys cross country team hopes to do even better than they did last year.
The Trojans finished fourth in the 1A state meet, and they aim to reach the top of the podium this year.
“We all love each other,” said Gage Floyd, one of four seniors on the team. “We’ve all started from sixth, seventh grade all the way up. We’ve had a few additions to the team, but we all treat them like family. … That’s what cross country’s all about, having fun and getting stuff done.”
A few years ago, Floyd was on a team that finished second in the state. He said the competition continues to get stronger, forcing the Trojans to work harder.
Cael Kienast, another senior, started running for the Trojans in seventh grade.
“My grade and the grade below us, we’ve all kind of ran since seventh grade,” he said. “We’ve all kind of grown up with the team.”
Like other fall sports teams, the Trojans’ cross country squad has been upended by the COVID-19 crisis. However, this close-knit group hopes to have at least a few more miles together.
“Running as a team makes the whole thing more fun,” Kienast said.
Phyllis Elvington, who along with her husband Charles has coached the cross country team for 22 years, is praying her team gets a season. They’ve already had to make some adjustments to the program. Although GSF’s cross country team usually has an open door policy — they let any kid run — this year they had to limit participation because of new protocols. They normally have close to 40 runners. They are around 20 this year.
“We’ll just be thankful for what we can have,” Elvington said. “Everybody’s been very understanding though. They realize this is a decision outside of our control.”
Elvington is particularly proud of her four seniors.
“[Their] level of commitment to running has been the backbone of the team,” she said, adding that this group could contend for a state title.
“Those four leaders were on the team that was state runners up,” she said. “So they know what it’s like to be that close.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.