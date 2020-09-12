Conway’s volleyball team finished third in the region last year, but the Tigers don’t think their record did them justice.
“We did fairly well,” senior setter Ruby Moore said. “Our playoff game, we were very competitive in. All the games we lost were very competitive.”
This season, they want to find a way to flip that script, and either win the region or at least secure a playoff spot.
“We need to get the kinks out,” said Kacie Booth, a senior outside hitter. “But I feel like we have the potential to be a really strong team.”
Carolina Forest has dominated the region in recent years, winning at least a share of the last four region titles. Socastee has been the Panthers’ biggest rival during that span. Could Conway be in the mix this fall?
Allyson Lundy, a senior who plays on the back row, said the Tigers challenged the Panthers in both of their meetings last year, even though Carolina Forest ultimately prevailed.
“It was close,” she said. “We almost had them both times.” With several key pieces from last year’s team back on the court, she’s ready for the challenge.
“I want to play them,” Lundy said. “I’m ready to play them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.