For Conway’s Mary Faith Holt, cross country is as much about community as it is competition.
“I just really enjoy the sport itself, and just being with my friends,” she said. “It’s also competitive, but everybody’s really supportive as well.”
Holt is one of four seniors on the Tigers’ cross country team. She said the team can improve over last year’s times, but it wouldn’t be easy.
“If we put in more effort than we did last year and we really pushed each other, we would do really well, I think,” she said. “We definitely have room for improvement, but overall I think we did really well [last year] individually and as a team.”
Although they want to lower their times, the Conway girls seem more interested in enjoying the moment rather than worrying about securing glory.
“I just like the different places we get to go whenever we have meets,” senior Caroline Thompkins said. “And then [there’s] the bond we build over time.”
Those bonds have been particularly important in the COVID-19 era. At a moment when people are spending so much time avoiding many social activities, cross country gives runners a sense of togetherness.
“We’ve been away from people for so long,” Holt said. “So it’s really nice to get back to something that’s somewhat normal, even if we have to distance each other.”
