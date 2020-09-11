Conway Christian School’s football team is going through some major changes as the program enters the 2020 season.
“We lost six seniors last year, so we knew last year we were going to go through a rebuilding process,” coach Morris Richardson said.
The Eagles lost their entire front line, and Richardson said he and the team are looking for “something new.”
“We lost about 1,000 pounds on our front line,” he said. “We are changing our game up focus on speed and agility. We are also going to be focusing on a passing game this year. It’s totally different from what we did last year.”
As the program adjusts to the personnel changes, CCS is also dealing with new guidelines and regulations stemming from COVID-19.
“We try to keep them spaced out, especially while they work out and warm up,” Richardson said. “We screen them every day. We have sheets with 10 questions on it that they fill out.”
Richardson said the screening of players has been the hardest part in adjusting to the new guidelines.
“It takes 30 minutes to get everyone screened before we can even start practice,” he said. “So that the wet bulb reading and the heat we are having to deal with makes it a little trying, but we are getting there.”
Junior quarterback Reid Richardson said new COVID-19 rules have been “crazy” but agreed with his coach that the players are “getting better” every day.
“It’s been different,” he said.
“It’s been tough, but we have been working hard.”
Conway Christian’s roster has fewer than 20 players on it, a number that is not even seen at the 1A level in South Carolina. However, Reid Richardson wants the world to know to not underestimate them.
“We can work harder than anybody else,” he said. “Even though we have a small team, we can hit hard.”
With COVID-19, the possibility of playing sports in the fall could be gone in an instant. Morris Richardson is instilling in his players the “next game could be the last” mentality.
“We’ve been telling our guys make the best of it, practice hard and go out there and have fun,” he said.
“We have been working hard at practice, keeping God first, keeping each other in our prayers,” Reid Richardson said. “I am looking forward being with my team, playing games and having fun.”
The coach said that if football were to end up being cancelled but the league allowed teams to continue to practice, Conway Christian would be practicing the rest of the year.
“We are just telling our kids get ready,” Richardson said. “Even the eighth graders that are coming up next year, we are telling them to get ready. We are working with them and getting those guys ready to come up next year.”
Volleyball challenges
COVID-19 interrupted a lot of people’s plans this past year.
It certainly held up the hope for Conway Christian volleyball to hold summer practices.
Head coach Kathy Thompson said the team had close to two weeks total time to prepare for their first game.
“We’re a little bit behind the eight ball right now,” said Thompson. “But everyone is working hard and just moving forward each and every day.”
Much like all other athletic programs across the country, Conway Christian has taken the necessary precautions to combat COVID-19.
“We’ve talked to them about not touching their face and when they leave the court to immediately get hand sanitizer,” Thompson said.
“It’s become a routine for them.”
With COVID-19 still lingering, the uncertainty of finishing a full or revised season for any sports team at any level is something that can be held in the back of one’s mind. That is not the case for Thompson and her team this season.
“In truth, we don’t focus on that,” said Thompson. “We focus on playing our best today and hope that we will make it to the playoffs at the end of the season. That’s what we’re working towards.”
Thompson added that the team “can’t live in fear”, saying that the team “has to have their faith and work towards the playoffs.”
“I want them to understand that you can to adapt to any situation that gets thrown at you,” Thompson said. “We are going to adapt. We are going to overcome and we are going to do our best.”
