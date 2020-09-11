For Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, each day of getting out on the field or the court is blessing amid the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19.
“God is at the forefront of everything that we do,” head football coach Brandon Eason said. “If he wants us to be out here playing, then that is the way it is going to be.”
Eason, who is in his second year at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, understands that another shutdown could happen any moment. That’s why he is instilling a philosophy of taking things one day at a time and getting better each and every day.
“We are teaching the kids to practice hard, play hard and do everything like we have a game every week,” he said. “If that changes going forward, we will just roll with it.”
Eason said he feels that the team and the season are in good hands.
“I feel like God is going to make sure that we are good to go,” he said.
While COVID-19 has changed the flow of practices, Eason is seeking to change the culture at Christian Academy.
“Our program is taking a step in the right direction,” Eason said. “We have a lot of talent on the skill positions. We have a very good senior wide receiver and some talented first year players that came out.”
The man getting the ball to those players is senior quarterback Vinny Pellegrino. He is looking to ensure his coach’s words about creating a great culture come true.
“If we accept the culture of being great, then we are going to be great,” Pellegrino said.
Pellegrino is looking forward to pushing through his senior year and making memories throughout the season.
“It’s pretty awesome that we are still being able to play and have a season despite everything that is going on,” the senior said.
Moving over to the hardwood, the Saints volleyball program is looking to push through adversity and rise to the occasion this season.
“Nothing is given,” senior Kaelyn Haldi said. “You have to work for everything. With that in mind, you have to go as hard as you can, run as fast as you can and jump as high as you can in every practice.”
Haldi says that mentality has to transfer over to games since there is so much uncertainty when it comes to the season potentially being cut short due to COVID.
“In case it is your last one, you leave it with a bang,” Haldi said.
Haldi said her coach has gone to great lengths to ensure that the team remains safe during these difficult times.
Her coach just so happens to be her father, Randy Haldi.
“It’s been fun to see him at home watching videos and reading articles trying to figure out everything he has to put in for practice,” Kaelyn Haldi said.
Ahead of the upcoming season, Haldi was put on an All-American watchlist, an accomplishment her family calls “amazing”.
“It’s a great honor and she definitely deserves it,” her father said.
While everything is up in the air with the future of the season, Randy Haldi is stressing to his players to live by two rules: Always be positive and never give up.
“They approach each day as this is our opportunity to come out and get better,” Randy Haldi said. “They look at games as like a test. This is our opportunity to show what we can do. They enjoy the game and they appreciate because they know it could end in a second, whether it’s surgery, an injury or COVID.”
