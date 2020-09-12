From middle school through her freshman year, Taylor Loan ran. She joined Conway High’s track and cross country teams, but she soon made a discovery.
“I realized running was not for me, especially long distance,” she said. “I’d always wanted to try tennis … I was like, ‘OK, well now’s my opportunity.’ So I figured, why not try it? And I liked it ever since.”
Loan picked a good time to embrace Tiger tennis. Last season, Conway won the region and reached the third round of the 5A playoffs before falling to Wando.
So far, they have earned wins over St. James and Carolina Forest this season.
Heading into the 2020 matches, there were questions about how Conway would fare without some of last year’s talent. The Tigers lost players to graduation, and their No. 2 player transferred. Loan, the team’s only senior, remains confident.
“We’ve still got it,” she said. “I’ve got faith in everybody.” And after months of COVID-19 changes, Loan also looks forward to having more time with her teammates and time to exercise.
“Everyone gets along so well,” she said. “There’s never really been an issue on the team with anybody. Everybody’s always laughing. And it’s a good way to get exercise.”
