A year ago, Aynor’s girls tennis team went undefeated in region play.
This year’s team could be even better.
“They have really worked hard since last year,” said second-year coach Briggs Jordan. “I have noticed some big changes in several of the girls. They are competitive. … You can tell they just enjoy what they’re doing.”
Along with the region title, the Blue Jackets also reached the third round of the Class 3A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Bishop England.
Jordan sees this team as capable of accomplishing similar feats.
“I feel like we have a very strong chance at region this year,” said. “I’m positive about that.”
Although the season is a question mark because of COVID-19, the Blue Jackets have the potential to make the most of any matches they play.
Ten players are returning, including three seniors: Macie Adams, the team’s No. 1 last year, is back as is former No. 2 Laura Beth Ellis (She has that competitive spirit. She drives herself,” Jordan said.) and last year’s No. 5 Clarise Jones (“She’s not real vocal, but yet her presence is strong,” her coach said.).
“We have a very young team,” Adams said. “So overall, that’s really good for growing the program. And we’re very cohesive. We love playing together. We just have a blast.”
COVID-19 concerns aside, Jordan said her players want to be on the court.
“It’s different,” she said. “They have a lot of self motivation. … They are excited to be back. They challenge each other.”
Fellow senior Jones, who is in her fourth year with the Blue Jackets, agreed.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m ready to get back into the routine of playing other schools and everything. Because coming [into the school year], who knew if we’d even have a season?”
While tennis is not a high profile sport in Aynor, where football, softball and baseball are king, players said they still have strong fan support.
“The community has always backed us on whatever sport,” Adams said. “We have the best coaches and the best athletic director and the best kids. Any sport, it doesn’t matter what it is, we just have so much fun.”
